5 keys to Packers beating Seahawks in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers will welcome back quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the starting lineup when Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Can Rodgers help the Packers rebound from a six-point loss in Kansas City last week and keep the Seahawks from gaining momentum in the NFC playoff race? At 7-2, the Packers need to keep stacking wins to get into position for the No. 1 seed.

Here are five keys to victory for Rodgers and the Packers against the Seahawks on Sunday:

Contain the deep shots

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first five games, Russell Wilson was the highest-graded deep passer in the NFL at Pro Football Focus. He completed 10 passes thrown over 20 yards in the air for 404 yards and four touchdowns, and his 135.4 passer rating on deep throws led all NFL quarterbacks. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at receiver, Wilson has two premier deep threats on the perimeter. Together, the two have 13 catches and five touchdowns on passes over 20 yards, including eight total catches from Lockett. Can the Packers cornerbacks keep Metcalf and Lockett in front and contain the explosive plays in the passing game? This could turn into a shootout if Wilson and the Seahawks get the deep ball going. Sunday will be another great test for the Packers defense, who did a terrific job limiting Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill last week. It’s also a huge spot for Kevin King, who lines up primarily on the defense’s right side. That’s where Wilson has done the majority of his damage in the deep passing game.

Identify Jamal Adams pre-snap

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Chiefs did a terrific job creating immediate pressure on Jordan Love with clever blitzes last Sunday. The Seahawks probably won’t be as aggressive against Aaron Rodgers, but one player to watch pre-snap is Jamal Adams, No. 33. He’s the best blitzing safety in football, although his production is way down in 2021. The Seahawks will send him 4-5 times a game, and the Packers need to know where is and have him accounted for in the protection scheme. Seattle isn’t a great pass-rushing team, but manufacturing pressure with Adams and various blitzes could be part of the plan Sunday.

Turn up the heat on Wilson

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Seahawks are in the bottom third for pass-blocking grade at PFF in 2021. Even veteran left tackle Duane Brown is struggling to keep edge rushers off the quarterback. This could be an opportunity for Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Whitney Mercilus to take control of the game, much like the pass-rushing group did during the Packers’ playoff win over Wilson and the Seahawks in January of 2020. Potentially not having Kingsley Keke (doubtful) and Kenny Clark (questionable) could complicate the task, as interior pressure is a terrific way of disrupting a mobile quarterback like Wilson. Gary rushing against right tackle Brandon Shell, who has allowed a sack in two of the last three games, could be a great matchup for the Packers. There’s no better way of controlling the deep passing game than creating consistent pressure.

Win third down

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Situational football will be huge, especially on third down. The Seahawks have huge splits on offense and defense. The offense has converted only 31.4 percent of third downs this season, so extending drives has been an issue. Against a defense that prevents the big play and forces long drives, the Seahawks could be in trouble, although Wilson’s return provides a boost on important downs. On the other side, the Seattle defense has given up boatloads of yards (second-most) while also ranking sixth overall on third down, helping to limit points. Will Rodgers show any rust on third down? The Packers could really make an upset difficult for the Seahawks if they control third down on both sides of the ball. In the playoff game following the 2019 season, the Packers converted 9-of-14 third downs against Seattle.

Find 17

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

You can bet Davante Adams will be a focal point of the plan this week, and you can bet he’ll be extra motivated after catching only six passes for 42 yards with Jordan Love under center last Sunday. The last time he faced the Seahawks, Adams put together a playoff masterpiece, catching six passes for 160 yards and two scores. The Seahawks have physical corners, but there isn’t a plus coverage player in the whole bunch. Whenever Seattle doesn’t double-cover Adams, the Packers will have an advantage. Don’t be surprised if Adams or one of the other receivers has a big game in this matchup. This could be the perfect opportunity for 12 and 17 to create more magic.

1

1