5 keys to Packers beating Saints in Week 3

A chance to start 2-0 slipped away from the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta, but Sunday’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints provides a new opportunity for Matt LaFleur’s team to create a big win inside the NFC early in the 2023 season. The Saints are coming to Lambeau Field at 2-0 after beating the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers in one-score games during the first two weeks.

How do the Packers bounce back from the forgettable fourth quarter last week against the Falcons and knock the Saints from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 3?

Here are the five biggest keys to the Packers beating the Saints on Sunday:

Win the explosive play battle

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers (33) on his way for a touchdown in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have a passing game built around throwing downfield and a defense that limits big plays. The Packers don’t know if they’ll have Christian Watson and Aaron Jones on offense and the defense is coming off a game in which the Falcons created explosive plays on three-straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter. As always, explosive plays (completions of 20-plus, runs of 15-plus) are critical to scoring points in the NFL. The Packers must defend the Saints vertically in the passing game, and Matt LaFleur must continue scheming open big-play opportunities for his short-handed offense. In what could be a low-scoring game, the big plays that lead to easy points could decide it. One thing to watch: both teams had starting cornerbacks (Jaire Alexander, Paulson Adebo) added to the injury report on Friday, and the Saints will be without veteran safety Marcus Maye.

Set up obvious passing situations and pressure Derek Carr

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness (90) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing the quarterback in obvious passing situations is a privilege on defense, and it’s earned by playing well on early downs. The Packers must do better defending the run on first and second down so that a deep and talented pass-rushing group — that could overwhelm the Saints struggling offensive line — can consistently have chances to get after Derek Carr. New Orleans ranks 28th in pass-blocking efficiency and 26th in pass-block win rate through two weeks. Left tackle Trevor Penning has really struggled in protection, and the strength of the interior offensive line isn’t in pass-blocking. The Packers could feast up front if Carr is consistently facing second-and-long and third-and-long.

Play clean on offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Playing clean means no turnovers and a few scattered penalties. Jordan Love has done a fine job protecting the football (zero interceptions, and only one turnover-worthy play in two games), while the offense as a whole — given the injury situations — has done an admirable job avoiding negative plays and penalties. Possibly short-handed and facing a veteran Saints defense, the Packers’ margin for error on offense won’t be big. But Matt LaFleur’s team will be in the game for four quarters if Love and the offense protect the ball and play complementary football, meaning no short fields handed to the Saints offense. Protecting the quarterback is a big part of playing clean, and the Packers have question marks at left tackle (will David Bakhtiari play?) and left guard (who starts for Elgton Jenkins?) entering Sunday. Big test ahead.

Win the big situations

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have been spectacularly good on third down and in the red zone to start the 2023 season, but they’ll get a big challenge in the Saints on Sunday. New Orleans ranks third in third-down defense and has allowed just one red-zone touchdown through two weeks. The key will be creating manageable third downs and protecting Jordan Love to sustain drives, and then Matt LaFleur will have to continue dialing up creative concepts to win inside the 20-yard line. The Saints haven’t given up more than 20 points since Week 9 of last year (10 consecutive games) in large part due to an ability to get off the field on third down and turn deep drives into just three points. The Packers will snap the streak if they can win the big spots on offense on Sunday.

Start fast

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Packers had a chance to start fast in Atlanta with a 44-yard penalty on the first play from scrimmage and a Rasul Douglas interception on the Falcons’ second drive. The Packers got zero points out of the two big plays and it killed them late. Getting on the board early on Sunday could help calm some nerves after such a disappointing end to last week’s loss. It’s worth noting that Sunday is Jordan Love’s first career start at Lambeau Field, so he could be a little anxious early. Matt LaFleur providing Love with a few easy completion opportunities might help settle him in right away. The defense also needs to set the tone at the line of scrimmage early. The Saints are a tough, physical football team, but the Packers need to deliver the first punch.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire