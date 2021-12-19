5 keys to Packers beating Ravens in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will have a chance to clinch another division title when they take on the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

With a win, the Packers will secure a third-straight division title. But doing so will require beating one of the toughest, most resilient and well-coached teams in football on the road, and keep this in mind: the Ravens have won 13 straight games against NFC foes, so even if the Packers are road favorites on Sunday, a win won’t probably come easy.

Here are five keys to the Packers beating the Ravens on Sunday:

Targeting turnovers

Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

No sense burying the lede. The Packers are 10-0 when they create at least one takeaway this season, and 0-3 when they don’t, including two straight losses on the road. Overall, Matt LaFleur’s team is plus-12 in the turnover department in 2021, while the Ravens rank 29th at minus-nine. Starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley have combined for 17 turnovers this season (14 interceptions, three lost fumbles), so there should be opportunities available for the Packers defense to take the ball away on Sunday. When this team creates extra possessions and easy scoring opportunities for the offense, they are very difficult to beat. In fact, the Packers beat a few good teams on the road (49ers, Bengals, Cardinals) by getting multiple takeaways.

Don't lose the game on special teams

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers can’t expect to win in Baltimore with a performance on special teams resembling last week. The Ravens are as well-coached and well-rounded as any team in football on special teams. In fact, coach John Harbaugh and coordinator Chris Horton have the Ravens ranked as the No. 1 team in special teams DVOA, meaning this team is creating a lot of in-game value in the third phase. Kicker Justin Tucker is one of the best ever, returner Devin Duvernay can create field position in a hurry, and the Ravens cover punts and kicks consistently well. Can the Packers get through Sunday without a couple of game-turning plays on special teams? The beat-up Ravens may need to throw everything possible at Drayton’s group, especially if Lamar Jackson can’t play.

Challenge for the offense

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are strong situationally on defense, ranking second on third down and third in the red zone. Wink Martindale’s crew is giving up 5.9 yards per play and isn’t taking the ball away at a high rate, but Baltimore limits points by turning up the heat in the key spots. Can the Packers get into manageable third-down situations and avoid the exotic blitzes that remain a staple of the Ravens scheme? And when the Packers drive the field, can Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur find creative ways of getting the ball into the end zone? The Ravens are going to stress a patchwork offensive line after the snap. Rodgers will need to be at his very best pre-snap to avoid chaos, especially on third down and when the field condenses. If he’s protected, the Packers offense is going to score a lot of points.

Limit big plays from the playmaking trio

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The run game is always a focus when playing the Ravens. But somewhat quietly, Harbaugh’s team possesses one of the NFL’s most impressive trios of playmakers in the passing game. While the quarterback situation is an unknown going into Sunday, tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman provide Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley with three rep winners, especially in the downfield passing game. Last week, the trio combined for 259 receiving yards. A few matchups to watch on Sunday: Potential Pro Bowl linebacker De’Vondre Campbell against Andrews, a likely All-Pro, and first-round pick Eric Stokes against Brown and Bateman, both first-round receivers. The Packers can’t get gashed in the run game, but they must also limit big plays from talented receiving weapons.

Big day from the outside linebackers

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Not having Kenny Clark hurts the defensive front, but this could be an opportunity for the Packers outside linebackers to control the game on defense. Setting a strong edge against the run will be huge, and there’s no reason to think Rashan Gary and Preston Smith won’t win as pass-rushers against the Ravens starting offensive tackles, especially in obvious passing situations. Gary is becoming a legitimate star, and Smith has been as productive as any pass-rusher in football over the last month. Rushing with discipline and not allowing easy scrambling routes will be important regardless of who is at quarterback. If the Packers can set the edge and disrupt the pocket without losing contain, the Ravens are going to struggle to move the football consistently.

