5 keys to Packers beating Giants in London in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers can extend the team’s winning streak to four games by taking down the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning.

The Giants are a surprise 3-1 team under Brian Daboll, but the Packers are big betting favorites entering the franchise’s first trip to the United Kingdom in the NFL’s International Series.

Here are five keys to the Packers beating the Giants in London in Week 5:

Tackle 26

Everything the Giants do on offense revolves around Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFL in rushing yards. He has forced 16 missed tackles, averaged 4.0 yards after contact and produced a league-high eight runs of 15 yards or more. The Packers need to tackle consistently well on Sunday, especially on early downs. Getting Barkley down to the ground takes a crowd, so the Packers must rally to the football when the Giants get the ball to No. 26. Can the Giants win without a big performance from Barkley? It seems doubtful.

Protect the football

Last week, the Packers gave up a possession with a fumble and handed the Patriots seven points with an interception. Week after week, turnovers provide avenues for upset opportunities in the NFL. The Packers have turned the ball over seven times in four games, including four giveaways from Aaron Rodgers. The Giants produced six takeaways in their three wins and had zero in the one loss. Protecting the ball and winning the turnover battle (for the first time this season) has to be a big priority for the Packers in London.

Win the line of scrimmage on early downs

Third down efficiency might decide the game. Both defenses have been dominant on third down to start the season, so the offense that produces most consistently on first and second down will create a big advantage. Can the Packers defense stop the run on early downs and force Daniel Jones and the undermanned Giants passing game into obvious passing situations? And can the Packers offense create easy-to-convert third downs with successful first and second down plays? As is usually the case in pro football, the better team at the line of scrimmage on early downs will become the favorite.

Come out with some energy

The Packers defense has allowed a scoring drive on every opening possession of the first four games to start 2022. Is this the week Joe Barry’s group sets the tone? The London experience creates an interesting subplot in terms of prep and early-game focus, especially after an abbreviated week of practice and a long travel day thrown in. The Packers can really put the heat on the underdog Giants with a fast start that stresses New York’s commitment to the run.

Dominate with the pass-rush

Daniel Jones has taken 14 sacks and been under pressure on almost 50 percent of his dropbacks, suggesting the Packers could really get after the Giants in the passing game on Sunday morning. The right side of the Giants offensive line (right guard Mark Glowinski, right tackle Evan Neal) looks especially vulnerable. The Packers are in search of the ever-elusive consistency on defense, and this should be a good opportunity to find more of it against a team with an injured quarterback who is lacking true receiving threats. Any time Jones is in a true dropback passing situation, the Packers have a real chance at a sack or turnover play.

