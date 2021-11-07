5 keys to Packers beating Chiefs in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers have the opportunity to scale another mountain of adversity when Jordan Love starts in place of Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matt LaFleur’s team has dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues all season but is still 7-1 after eight games. Can the Packers overcome the absence of the NFL’s MVP – and the unknowns of a young quarterback making his first NFL start as a result – in a hostile environment against one of the top football teams in the AFC?

Here are five keys to victory for Love and the Packers in Kansas City:

Lean on the playmakers

Love will be making his first NFL start in a loud and raucous environment against a team that knows how to win. How can Matt LaFleur make his life easier? A good start would be providing plenty of easy ways of distributing the ball to Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the offense’s two playmakers. Remember when Aaron Rodgers stepped in for Brett Favre in Dallas in 2007? Well, Greg Jennings caught five passes for 87 yards and a score, and Ryan Grant rushed for 94 yards and two scores. Rodgers used his legs to create some plays, too. This looks like a strong formula for Love. Get the ball to 17 and 33, extend a few plays when things break down, and avoid a big mistake. Love has the supporting cast around him – and the playcaller to assist along the way – to play well on Sunday.

Get the takeaway

The Packers have at least one takeaway in all seven wins this season, including two or more takeaways in six of the seven. Winning the turnover battle remains a huge part of the Packers’ winning formula. Starting an inexperienced quarterback complicates one side of the equation, but the defense can really help out Jordan Love by getting a takeaway or two. And the opponent might help the task: the Chiefs have 19 total turnovers, and Patrick Mahomes has thrown 10 interceptions, both the most in the NFL this season. Pressure on Mahomes is a big part of forcing the turnovers. He’s thrown five interceptions and has seven turnover-worthy plays under pressure, per Pro Football Focus. He’ll invite pressure and force throws while searching for the big play at times. Of the Chiefs’ 19 turnovers, 13 have come in the four losses.

Take away big plays

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire told us that Kansas City’s offense is going through an identity crisis of sorts as teams take away explosive plays in the passing game and force the Chiefs to embark on long drives. The Packers defense must follow the blueprint on Sunday. Joe Barry’s scheme is based on preventing big plays, so this idea is already built into the defense’s framework. Safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos must play well, especially when the Chiefs try to scheme open Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on vertical shot plays. Speedy rookie Eric Stokes will be in the spotlight against Hill, one of the NFL’s fastest players. Can the Packers keep everything in front on defense and make the Chiefs have to play mistake-free on long, patient drives? Limiting the big-play hunts of Patrick Mahomes is a must.

Let Love attack

It will be extra tempting to feed the ball to Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the run game, especially against a defense struggling to stop the run this season. While Jones and Dillon – who carried 31 times in the win over the Cardinals last week – need the football, the Packers can’t be afraid to let Jordan Love attack, especially if defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loads up against the run. The Chiefs defense has allowed the fourth-most yards per attempt (8.4) and the seventh-highest passer rating (104.4) this season. Kansas City also has the second-fewest sacks (11) and second-lowest sack percentage (4.0), so this should be an opportunity for Love to play from clean pockets and find open receivers. The Packers are returning their top three receivers, including Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jones and Dillon will be a huge part of the plan, but the Packers can’t expect to beat Andy Reid’s team in Kansas City without an efficient and effective performance from the entire passing game.

Win in the red zone

Bend but don’t break on defense, and always score seven points inside the 20-yard on offense. The Chiefs are in the middle of the pack when it comes to scoring touchdowns in the red zone this season (19th, 57.6 percent), and if the Packers’ plan is to force long drives, getting stops in the red zone will be key. The defense has five red-zone stops in the last two games. We’ll also get a great look at how creative Matt LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett can be in the scoring area with Jordan Love at quarterback. Winning the battle in the red zone – where points are so often won and lost – could be huge as the Packers attempt to win a game with a backup quarterback.

