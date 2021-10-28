5 keys to Packers beating Cardinals in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers haven’t gone into a game as this big of a betting underdog since the 2019 NFC Championship Game in San Francisco. Matt LaFleur’s team is a 6.5-point underdog to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, per Tipico Sportsbook.

How can the Packers overcome the odds and beat the undefeated Cardinals in Week 8?

Here are five keys to victory for the underdogs:

Get Aaron Jones involved

A common sense key to start.The Packers won’t have All-Pro Davante Adams (COVID-19) and are going to be shorthanded in the passing game, but Jones is a dynamic player and can be the offense’s engine and big-play maker on Thursday night. There’s little doubt that Vance Joseph and the Cardinals defense will make stopping Jones the centerpiece of the team’s game plan, so getting him going won’t be easy. Can Matt LaFleur find creative ways of getting Jones the ball, both in the run game and as a receiver? The Packers need him to be an efficient runner on early downs, and an explosive play threat out of the backfield. Through seven games, the Cardinals have allowed almost 900 total yards to opposing running backs.

Protect Aaron Rodgers

Not having Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (and possibly Marquez Valdes-Scantling) will put tremendous stress on the Packers passing game to create open receivers. All defenses depend on the relationship between the pass-rush and coverage, so the Packers must give Aaron Rodgers time in the pocket to get through progressions and distribute the football. He has the most touchdown passes, fourth-best completion percentage and the second-best passer rating among quarterbacks when kept clean in the pocket this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The quick passing game will help get the ball out of his hands, and not having to face J.J. Watt is a big assist for the interior of the offensive line. The Packers need to settle in quick at the line of scrimmage against a good front in a loud, energetic environment. Chips against All-Pro Chandler Jones might be required. Another big goal: staying out of third-and-long situations. The Cardinals are first in the NFL in third-down defense and will be all over Rodgers in obvious passing situations.

Tackling on defense

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4)

The Cardinals have created 932 yards after the catch in the passing game this season, per PFF. DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are all big play threats down the field, but the Cardinals also create a ton of explosive plays on short passes that turn into big gains. Rookie Rondale Moore is an especially dangerous player after the catch. His average depth of target is just 2.1 yards, but he’s averaging an incredible 10.2 yards after the catch, and only three receivers have more total yards after the catch entering Week 8. Running back Chase Edmonds and tight end Zach Ertz are two other weapons who can create after the catch. The Packers must do a great job of rallying to the ball and tackling in space against the Cardinals quick passing game. It’s going to take all 11 defenders on each play to contain this offense.

Kenny Clark

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The Packers’ best chance at consistently disrupting Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense might be Clark, who has the second-most pressures among interior defensive linemen in the NFL this season, including 13 in the last two games. The Cardinals won’t have center Rodney Hudson, and backup Max Garcia is questionable with an injury. If Clark can consistently win battles against the interior of the Cardinals line, the Packers defense could survive against Murray. His impact is especially important because the Packers will likely be playing contain on the edges, potentially slowing down some of the rushes from Rashan Gary. The Packers have to be consistently smart with their pass-rushing lanes or Murray will gash them as a scrambler. But again, escaping interior pressure from a player like Clark can be really difficult if the edges are contained.

Start fast

State Farm Stadium is going to be rocking on Thursday night. The Cardinals are unbeaten, and a great opponent will be in their building for a primetime showdown. Can Matt LaFleur’s team start fast and take some life out of the crowd? Back in Week 3, the Packers got on the 49ers early and quieted Levi’s Stadium. Keep in mind, the Packers haven’t really played in a difficult road environment so far this season, so surviving the early surge from the Cardinals will be huge. Falling behind early – like the Packers have done in five of the first seven games – could be a big problem, especially for a short-handed team. Having a few things go right early can help build belief for the visitors and take some of the home field advantage out of the equation. The big fear is starting slow, falling behind by a score or two and having to fight a fired-up crowd in obvious passing situations all night.

