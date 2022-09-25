5 keys to Packers beating Buccaneers in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to make a major statement early in the 2022 season when Matt LaFleur’s team takes the field against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

Can the Packers continue putting Week 1 in the rear-view mirror, build off last week’s win over the Bears and take down Tom Brady and the Bucs on the road?

Last year, the Packers got whooped on the road in the season opener, rebounded with a decisive win at home over an NFC North opponent and then scored a huge victory on the road against the 49ers. Green Bay can continue copying the script in 2022 with a win in Tampa Bay, where temps are forecasted to be in the mid 80s.

Here are five keys to the Packers beating the Buccaneers on Sunday:

Tackle consistently

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

The Packers have missed 20 tackles on defense through two weeks, per PFF. Getting ball-carriers on the ground consistently was a trademark of the defense last season, and it needs to return Sunday in Tampa Bay. The Packers can’t afford missed tackles leading to explosive plays against running back Leonard Fournette, and you can bet Tom Brady is going to be operating the quick passing game – and relying on receivers to make plays after the catch – to beat the pass-rush. If the Packers tackle well on Sunday, the Bucs will need to engineer long (and near perfect) drives to score.

Make sure 33 gets going

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones is the top playmaker and a true engine of the Packers offense, but he’s struggled to make an impact against Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers in recent matchups. Over two games in 2020, his 23 total touches gained just 75 yards. The Packers have to get more on Sunday. Simply getting him the ball as a receiver isn’t the perfect antidote; his seven catches in two games against the Bucs produced only 33 yards. The Bucs have a dominant front and two fast, physical inside linebackers that can cover and play the run sideline to sideline. Matt LaFleur will need to test the Bucs run defense early and get ultra-creative in finding ways of getting Jones in space as a playmaker. The Packers have to create chunk plays to crack the Bucs defense on Sunday, and Jones has produced seven of the team’s 18 explosive plays so far in 2022. If he’s bottled up, who will keep the offense moving?

Story continues

No turnovers/win turnover battle

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Packers, like most teams, can’t expect to turn the ball over and beat a great team on the road on Sunday. Especially this Bucs team. In 2020, the Bucs turned four takeaways against the Packers into 28 points, including a game-changing pick-six in the first meeting. Todd Bowles’ defense has six takeaways and leads the NFL in sacks (10) this season, so the disruptive ability of the group is fairly obvious. Can Aaron Rodgers play on time, deal with pressure and blitzes and keep the ball out of harm’s way? Fumbles are another danger. The Bucs are always clawing and punching at the ball. A big part of the winning formula on Sunday will likely include having zero giveaways while the Packers defense creates a takeaway or two, providing short fields and easy scoring opportunities.

Win the line of scrimmage on defense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This ties into winning the turnover battle. The Bucs are hurting at receiver and along the offensive line. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin won’t play, and Julio Jones is a game-time decision. Left tackle Donovan Smith is doubtful, and the interior of the offensive line lacks experience. This is all a long way of saying the Packers defense should smell blood in the water, especially up front. A defensive front featuring Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Preston Smith needs to set the tone early and control the game at the line of scrimmage against this Bucs offense. Keep the run game in check, pressure Tom Brady from every direction and force a few mistakes. It’s possible; the Bucs rank 32nd in rushing offense and 22nd in pass-blocking through two games, per PFF.

Avoid negative plays on offense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Too often through two games, the Packers have short-circuited offensive drives with unforced errors or mental mistakes. Negative plays, especially on early downs, would be killer on Sunday. Getting back David Bakhtiari and having Elgton Jenkins entering his second game at right tackle could help slow down the pass-rush, give Aaron Rodgers more time in the pocket and charge up the run game. The Packers quarterback needs to avoid sacks and complete a high percentage of passes. This isn’t the game to hold the ball and create off-schedule; Rodgers must play decisively. Can the receivers get open on time against a good secondary? It’ll be a long afternoon if Rodgers and the Packers are consistently fighting up hill on second and third down.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire