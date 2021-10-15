5 keys to Packers beating Bears in Week 6

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will renew the NFL’s longest-running rivalry on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Matt LaFleur’s team has swept the season series over the Bears in each of his first two seasons as Packers coach. Can he win a fifth straight game over the Packers’ main rivals on Sunday?

Here are five keys to LaFleur and the Packers beating the Bears on Sunday:

Stop the run

The Bears haven’t thrown for more than 200 yards in a game all season, but Matt Nagy’s team might have something going in the run game. In wins over the Lions and Raiders, the Bears rushed for 328 total yards, including over 140 yards in each game. Even without David Montgomery last week, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert received 34 combined rushes and helped the Bears get a win despite only 109 net passing yards. Williams is on the COVID-19 reserve list and could miss the game, but expect the Bears to keep using the run game to protect rookie quarterback Justin Fields. If the Packers can contain the Bears on the ground, it’s hard to see Fields and the passing game producing enough big plays and points to beat the Packers.

Protect Aaron Rodgers

The Bears’ defensive front is deep, talented and disruptive, and they are taking advantage of every chance to get the quarterback on the ground. In fact, Chicago leads the NFL with 18 sacks entering Week 6. Edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have 9.5 combined sacks and 12 quarterback hits in five games. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been terrific from clean pockets (122.6 passer rating, 8.5 yards per attempt) and extremely poor under pressure (31.0, 4.8), so protecting him on Sunday will be of utmost importance. The Packers could get back starting offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers, helping the cause.

Get after Justin Fields

The Bears’ rookie quarterback has been sacked 14 times and has a staggering sack rate of 16.3 percent to start his young career. And arguably no quarterback in the NFL has been worse under pressure this season. Fields is averaging 2.2 yards per attempt with only seven completions on 37 pressured dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. He’s been under pressure on almost 40 percent of all dropbacks, so this is an opportunity for the Packers to control the game along the defensive front. Preston Smith, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark need to give Fields a rude introduction to the rivalry.

Find favorable matchups in the passing game

Davante Adams against any cornerback is a mismatch, but Jaylon Johnson is enjoying a terrific start to the 2021 season. Johnson and more double teams could limit Adams, if that’s even possible. The Packers can still find other favorable matchups. Cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley and safety Eddie Jackson have allowed 41 total catches and four touchdown passes on just 56 targets. If the Packers can protect Rodgers, expect the passing game to move the football consistently. The Bears have the 28th worst pass coverage grade through five games at Pro Football Focus. This is a pressure-or-bust defense.

Nothing disastrous on special teams

The Packers almost lost a game because of the special teams on Sunday in Cincinnati. The third phase can’t afford more issues in Chicago. The Bears have a pair of terrific returners in Khalil Herbert and Jakeem Grant, who can both rip off a big return in an instant. Remember, the Packers gave up another big return last week. And how will Mason Crosby and Corey Bojorquez respond after a rough afternoon against the Bengals? Crosby missed four kicks, and Bojorquez had a poor punt setting up a short touchdown drive. A team with a poor offense like the Bears can’t be provided any freebies. It’s on the Packers special teams to make sure Fields and the Bears don’t get anything easy.

