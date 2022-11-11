5 keys to an Oklahoma Sooners win vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers

Game time is less than 24 hours away, and the Oklahoma Sooners take on an intriguing West Virginia team that could cause some problems Saturday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have had some success on offense this year, averaging 32.1 points per game and 161.3 rushing yards per game on the season. About a month ago, they ran for more than 200 yards and scored 43 points against Baylor.

Despite their last-place position in the Big 12 and coming off of three-straight losses to Texas Tech, TCU, and Iowa State, the West Virginia Mountaineers can pose problems for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s what Oklahoma will need to do to pick up a win.

Dime Time

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off of a three-interception game, it may be counterintuitive to let Dillon Gabriel and the passing offense air it out, but that’s one reason why. The Mountaineers may not expect the Sooners to lean on their quarterback to throw the football.

The Mountaineers boast one of the worst pass defenses in the nation, ranking 118th in passing yards allowed per game. They’re 120th in the nation allowing 2.2 passing touchdowns per game. They’re ripe for the picking.

Oklahoma will want to get Eric Gray going early. He’s been one of the most consistent players week to week, but this is a fantastic week to let Dillon Gabriel cook.

No Gifts

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia’s defense is one of the worst in the country in creating turnovers. Heading into week 11, they’re 125th in turnovers per game at 0.9. You read that right. That’s less than one turnover per game.

Story continues

The Sooners, who haven’t been great at creating turnovers, are 84th in the country in turnovers per game. That’s a significant difference. West Virginia doesn’t create turnovers, so Oklahoma can’t give the ball away. Possessions will be at a premium on the road in Morgantown and the Sooners are the better team.

Don’t allow the Mountaineers to gain a foothold in the game by turning over the football.

Keep Dante Stills, still

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

You won’t completely stop the future NFL defensive tackle, but don’t let Dante Stills wreck your game plan. Stills leads the Mountaineers with 21 total pressures and 3.5 sacks. West Virginia’s pass rush isn’t very disruptive. Don’t let their best player become so much of a factor that it filters down to the rest of the defense.

When J.T. Daniels tries to give you the ball, let him

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels is second in the Big 12 in interceptions with eight (Hunter Dekkers has 10) and has fumbled the ball more than anyone in the conference. Odds are, Daniels is going to try to give you the football.

Like the Sooners did against Iowa State, they have to take advantage of turnover opportunities. The Sooners struggle getting off the field on third or fourth down, so they need to be able to convert on turnover chances when J.T. Daniels tries to give them the ball.

Play sound defensively

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma defense is a work in progress in 2022. They’ve shown positive signs along the way, but have a ways to go to becoming a good defense. For the rest of 2022, they are what they are. However, if they’re able to make small strides over the final three games, it will make a big difference in how the season finishes.

One area that needs to see improvement is against the run. Oklahoma’s allowing right around 200 rushing yards per game this season. That’s not going to cut it if Oklahoma wants to resemble the Clemson defenses of Brent Venables’ past.

One way to improve against the run is to play soundly within the scheme. Each player simply needs to do what’s being asked of them. Obviously, they need to win some of their individual matchups, but even if they don’t, if they play within the scheme, Oklahoma shouldn’t be gashed or give up big plays.

