5 keys to an Oklahoma Sooners win over the Baylor Bears

The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Baylor Bears in a game that could help set the tone for the remainder of the season as the Sooners look to finish strong.

Baylor comes in at 5-3 and 3-2 in Big 12 play, having picked up wins over Texas Tech, Kansas, and Iowa State. They’ve yet to play TCU, Texas, or Kansas State. With wins over their final four games, the Bears would earn a trip to the Big 12 title game. They still have a lot to play for.

Oklahoma has a chance to play spoiler in this contest if they can come out the gates fast and find some running room against a “stout” Baylor defensive front. Here are this week’s 5 keys to the game.

Related

‘He’s just down to do whatever’: Jalil Farooq’s mentality taking his game to another level

Related

Heading to the Hall: Roy Williams to be honored during Baylor game

Slow Richard Reese and Baylor Running Game

Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears average 201 rushing yards per game. The Oklahoma Sooners allow 189 yards per game on the ground. The Sooners were much better against the run vs. Iowa State, limiting the Cyclones to just 66 yards on 27 carries.

The Bears pose a significantly tougher challenge for the Oklahoma defense. They won’t completely shut down Baylor’s rushing attack, but they’ve got to find a way to slow it down. If they can limit the impact of the running game even a little bit, it will go a long way to helping the Sooners win the game.

[lawrence-related id=74852]

Continue to Tackle Well

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two games, the Sooners have significantly improved their tackling, missing fewer than 10 tackles in each of the wins over Kansas and Iowa State. If that continues this week, it would go a long way to helping Oklahoma slow down Richard Reese and Baylor’s rushing attack.

Story continues

Reese has forced 27 missed tackles on the season, which is seventh in the Big 12, and is tied with Bijan Robinson with the second-most runs of 10 or more yards, with 24, five behind Oklahoma’s Eric Gray.

The diminutive Reese could be a problem for the Sooners if they aren’t able to tackle well.

[lawrence-related id=74847]

Be Marvelous

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners were able to beat Iowa State all while Marvin Mims had arguably his worst game as a Sooner. But that’s not who the player is. Marvin Mims is one of the best players in the Big 12, and Oklahoma will need him to bounce back and have a solid day against the Bears.

The Bears are one of the best run defenses in the country and allow the fewest yards in the Big 12. Their strong defensive front will put the Sooners’ run game to the test. But where Oklahoma might find the most success is through the air.

The Bears allow 223 yards per game on the season. Against West Virginia, the Bears allowed J.T. Daniels to throw for 283 yards.

There will be opportunities for the Sooners to win in the air, but they need their No. 1 wide receiver to rise to the occasion.

Get off the field

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their defensive success a week ago, the Sooners struggled to get off the field on third and fourth down against Iowa State.

Baylor ranks 25th in the nation, converting 47.7% of their third downs 47.7% and are 18th in the nation on fourth down at 67.7%. Baylor takes advantage of all four downs. They’re fourth in the nation in the number of fourth-down attempts.

It’s imperative that when the Sooners get Blake Shapen into 3rd and long situations that they keep them in fourth and long situations. If Baylor gets fourth and short, they’re probably going to go for it, and they’ll probably convert.

[lawrence-related id=74413]

Play sideline to sideline

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Defensive lineman Siaki Ika #62 of the Baylor Bears reacts during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Eric Gray has been a big-time catalyst for the Oklahoma Sooners. His ability to break runs of 10 yards or more has helped the Sooners tremendously this season. Against a Bears team allowing just 112 rushing yards per game, it’s going to be tough sledding for the Sooners’ running game once again.

While they should continue to run regardless of its effectiveness, the Sooners need to use the pass early and often to force the Bears to account for it, and back off the running game.

Get Baylor’s big defensive tackles working sideline to sideline in the passing game with wide receiver screens and jet sweep action. Get the ball to Jalil Farooq and Gavin Freeman in the run game to provide a diverse approach to solving Baylor’s defensive front.

Force them to defend the entire field.

[listicle id=74823]

[listicle id=74769]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire