5 keys to an Oklahoma Sooners win vs. Iowa State

Going on the road to play the Iowa State Cyclones is no easy task. Forget what the 0-4 in the Big 12 mark says, this Iowa State team will provide another in a long line of tough tests for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Iowa State’s defense is no joke, holding Texas to 24 points, Kansas (with Jalon Daniels) to 14, and Kansas State to 10. At the same time, this is a different type of offense, one that can create chunk plays in a hurry and is very balanced offensively.

Oklahoma’s offense is as good as any in the Big 12 this side of TCU when Dillon Gabriel is in the lineup. Oklahoma’s scored 30 points in each game Gabriel’s played all 60 minutes and I don’t expect that to slow down in this one.

But again, it won’t be easy. Oklahoma can win it, but there are several facets of the game that they’ll have to win. Here are five keys to a Sooners win over Iowa State.

Be Patient Offensively

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State’s defense does a good job of limiting big plays. They make teams drive if they want to score touchdowns. The Sooners will need to be patient with their approach. That doesn’t mean don’t take shots down the field if Iowa State gives you favorable coverages to throw into, just don’t force the issue.

Dillon Gabriel has been really efficient in the short passing game, completing 82% of his passes on throws less than nine yards down the field. While I’m not typically of the mind to throw behind the line of scrimmage, this might be one of those games to use the short passing game to soften up Iowa State’s defense to then challenge them down the field.

Run It Regardless

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs to a 28-yard touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks for a second time after a holding call in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Gray had 176 yards on 20 carries. Oklahoma won 52-42. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Iowa State’s run defense allows just 3.3 yards per carry on the season. The temptation would be to go away from the running game because of their success stopping it. However, committing to giving Eric Gray the Football provides the Sooners an opportunity to break a big run every time he touches the ball.

The Sooners offensive line has played well the last few weeks. Even against Texas they were finding success running the football despite a nonexistent passing game. They’ve done a great job helping Eric Gray get to the next level where he can really go to work.

Though they may not have an efficient ground attack early in the game, staying with it will pay dividends later in the game.

Pass Rush Please?

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson (77) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrate during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have just two sacks in Big 12 play after starting the season hot in the pass rush department. Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been sacked 16 times this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

This is an opportunity for the Sooners pass rush to get going against an Iowa State offensive line that has struggled at times this season. If the Sooners defensive front can get pressure with three or four players, it will go a long way to helping Oklahoma win the game.

Limit Big Plays

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; UTEP Miners running back Jalen Joseph (25) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners’ defense has done a good job in the last two games limiting big plays. They weren’t perfect, but they haven’t allowed as many busted plays over the last two games.

Though Texas and Kansas were able to march down the field on the Sooners, Oklahoma did a better job at getting stops against Kansas. The Jayhawks have a much better offense than Iowa State does, so it seems the Sooners should be able to make some hay on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has played well, but he’s also prone to turn the ball over. Oklahoma’s defense should look to keep everyone in front of them and make Dekkers drive the length of the field for scores. Eventually, he’ll make a mistake.

Convert on Third Downs

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Third-down conversion rates can tell the story of how a football game goes. The best way to be efficient on third down is to avoid it altogether. But Oklahoma will inevitably find itself in third-down situations at times in this game. They can help themselves by getting into manageable third downs.

Iowa State’s defense allows a third-down conversion only 31% of the time, good for 21st in the nation. Two weeks ago, they allowed Texas to convert at a 46% clip. On the other side of the ball, Iowa State’s offense does a good job on third down, converting at a 46% rate.

Oklahoma converts third downs 43.7% of the time, while their defense allows third down conversions 45% of the time, which is 112th in the country.

For Oklahoma to win this game, they’ll have to win on third down.

