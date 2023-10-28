5 keys to an Oklahoma Sooners victory over Kansas

On Saturday, No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) will take on Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) for the final time as Big 12 foes.

Oklahoma needs to play a much better game on Saturday than they did against the UCF Knights. They looked to be sleepwalking through the game at times and could have been more crisp on offense. The offensive line had its worst game of the season in pass protection, and until the fourth quarter, the Sooners couldn’t expose a lousy run defense.

Defensively, two busted plays defined the day, as both led to UCF touchdowns. Those plays aside, it was an excellent day for an Oklahoma defense that continues to show improvement.

Kansas will present another challenge for this revitalized Oklahoma defense. The Sooners D continues to make opposing offenses look outmatched at times. Aside from the occasional busts in coverages, this unit is much better than the one that Kansas saw in Norman last year when Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw four touchdowns.

The Jayhawks have two solid running backs, Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. They are as explosive as teams get and will provide Oklahoma with a challenge.

Ultimately, the Sooners still hold advantages at multiple spots. With their lackluster performance from UCF behind them, the Sooners should come out on fire.

The Jayhawks surely won’t go down without a fight, and Brent Venables will make sure the team knows that.

Kansas hasn’t beaten OU since 1997. The Sooners have won the last 18 matchups between the two sides. But what are the keys to Oklahoma closing out the 100-year series with a win? Here are this week’s keys to the game.

Keep pushing that button

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

We may be running a lousy bit or meme into the ground, but Oklahoma is too talented along the offensive line and at tailback for them to be this inconsistent running the football. Jeff Lebby’s offense has always been about balance and the Sooners could use a bit more of that throughout the game..

Last week, they struggled for three quarters against a UCF run defense ranked 120th nationally. This week, Jeff Lebby and his offense get a Kansas run defense ranked 94th. At the end of the game, the Oklahoma offensive line started to move some folks around, and it allowed for some nice gains.

Hopefully, that was the turning point for the ground game and whatever inspired that is showcased this week against Kansas.

Early execution matters

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma’s quick three-and-out and eventual early touchdown gave the Sooners a 7-0 lead over UCF. It was enough of a start to believe that the Sooners could go up two or three scores and keep UCF from finding a rhythm.

The defense continued to uphold its end of the bargain as they stacked together a few more stops. However, poor execution from the offense and special teams kept Breant Venables’ team from pulling away from the Knights.

Another slow start can’t happen. The energy levels need to be apparent from the jump. The Sooners, if allowed to, must put their foot down early.

Oklahoma was already going to get everyone’s best shot, but now, they are the No. 6 team in the nation and fighting for much more. The stakes are high, and OU’s opponents will treat this game like their national championship.

Attack Mello Dotson

Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas has a liability at cornerback opposite junior Cobee Bryant. Mello Dotson functions as Kansas’ number two guy, but the film shows that Oklahoma can exploit him.

To be clear, Dotson is alright, but of the two corners, Dotson gets a bit handsy, gets lost in phase at the apex of routes, and can be had deep.

Nic Anderson may see a lot of him, but if not, look for the Sooners to attack him often. There’s a reason he’s getting targeted almost twice as much as his teammate Bryant.

Discipline is the word of the day

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

As previously mentioned, Oklahoma played an excellent defensive game, all things told. However, two plays that accounted for 140 of the 397 yards allowed came from undisciplined football.

Woodi Washington got caught napping and had his eyes in the backfield and pressed to the line of scrimmage when John Rhys Plumlee rolled out. Plumlee waited for Washington to commit and threw it over the top of the Sooners cornerback for a score.

The other saw the defense get fooled on the read-option. The team followed Plumlee on the handoff and R.J. Harvey kept the ball and dashed for a 54-yard run.

Kansas will take a similar approach this week. Lance Leipold is a wizard with play calls. The Jayhawks have no problem throwing the kitchen sink at opposing defenses by using an endless amount of formations and lots of play-action, run-pass options, motions, trick plays, and shifts.

If Oklahoma can remain disciplined defensively, their talent should put them in a good spot to win the game.

Slow down the running game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks enter this matchup averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. Devin Neal has been one of the best running backs in America in 2023 and can give Oklahoma fits if given space.

The Sooners have been one of the best run defenses in the country in 2023, improving a run defense that was exploitable a season ago. For Oklahoma to have success this week, they have to slow down Neal and the Kansas rushing attack.

