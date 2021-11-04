5 keys for the Miami Dolphins to beat the Houston Texans in Week 9

With the Miami Dolphins coming off their seventh straight loss dealt by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Brian Flores’ team is gearing up for a Week 9 battle with the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins are favored in this game, the first time that has happened since Week 6 vs. the Jaguars, so they may actually have a chance in this one.

Houston has been one of the worst teams in the league this year, much like Miami, but they’ve also been without their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor since Week 2 against Cleveland. Taylor is attempting to return to action this week, and, if he does, it could make for a more challenging matchup for the Dolphins.

Here are five keys to a Dolphins victory over the Texans in Week 9.

Commit to running the ball.

Multiple coaches and players have stated that they should be running more in recent weeks. Miami is rushing the ball at the lowest rate this season with less than 21 attempts per game.

The Texans are the second-worst team in the league against the run in front of only the Chargers, as Houston gives up 148.1 yards per game on the ground.

This should be the week to finally even out the pass and rush attempts to effectively beat down on the Texans’ defense.

Lock down Brandin Cooks.

Houston’s list of offensive weapons isn’t very long. You could say that it starts and ends with Cooks who has been one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in the league since he was drafted in 2014.

In his seven complete seasons, he’s had at least 1,000 yards in five of them, and one of the two that he didn’t achieve the feat was his rookie season where he only played in 10 games.

Cooks and Taylor have only played one full game together this season, but they went off. Taylor targeted his top wideout seven times, completing five for 132 yards. Cooks’ speed is the issue here, but the Dolphins should have the right tools to limit him, especially if anything can be taken from the first half of last week’s game.

Story continues

Win the turnover battle.

This is one that could be said every week. Turning the ball over is the biggest killer to your momentum, and we’ve seen really bad turnovers at terrible times in recent weeks.

On the season, the Dolphins have only had fewer turnovers than their opponents twice. The first was their only win of the season against New England, and the other was a very winnable game against Las Vegas.

Avoiding those mistakes gives them a much better chance in Week 9.

Re-capture that defensive magic.

After last week’s game, Xavien Howard made it a point to say that the defense was using coverages and schemes that they had run in 2020 when their defense was one of the best in the league. That’s how they were able to slow down Buffalo’s offense.

If they can do that against Buffalo, they can do it against anybody, especially this team. Josh Boyer will just need to keep calling those plays that have proven to work and adjust when they need to.

Attack Desmond King.

The Texans have been King away from his natural slot position and keeping him outside. This season has been the worst of his career, as he’s allowing an 81.8% completion percentage and 134.6 passer rating.

King was inactive last week for disciplinary reasons, but, if he’s back, Miami should be able to expose this weakness with DeVante Parker or Jaylen Waddle.

Exploiting this matchup would give the Dolphins an advantage and help Tua Tagovailoa get in rhythm.

1

1