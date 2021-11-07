5 keys to a Jags victory vs. the Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing one of the league’s best teams Sunday as the Buffalo Bills are coming to town. For that reason, many are expecting a rough day for the Jags who are on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of placement in the NFL and have a 1-6 record.

However, as the saying goes any team can win on “any given Sunday” in this league, and the Jags are well aware of that. While they will be coming off a beatdown from the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday marks a new day, and we’ve seen the Jags stick with teams who are significantly better than them this season.

Of course, a victory won’t be easy, but if the Jags can make a miracle happen, here are five keys that could lead to them upsetting Buffalo:

Bounce back game from Trevor Lawrence and the receivers

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems there is a good possibility that running back James Robinson will miss Sunday’s game. He was ruled questionable, but at this point of the season (the Jags are likely out of postseason contention), if he’s not close to 100% it would be wise to hold him back.

If that’s the case, the Jags need a stronger day from their receivers than they had Week 8. While the group has struggled with separation, there were opportunities that they left on the field through drops, which hurt the momentum/flow of the game. Also, on the pick that Trevor Lawrence threw, it seems as if was a result of Tavon Austin not breaking a route off short enough, so there were some miscommunication-related issues, too.

These are things the Jags need to clear up if they want to beat the Bills Sunday. If they do, it will lead to a more successful day through the air, and the Jags can at least stick within striking range and make it competitive.

A cleaner and more disciplined game has to be played overall

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with his players during a time out during the fourth quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13 and lost with a final score of 37-19. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Jags had their worst game of the season when it comes to penalties last Sunday and finished the process with over 12 for 93 yards. That needs to change if they are going to beat arguably the best team in the AFC and they have no chance at a win if they repeat the lack of discipline from Week 8.

The good news is that the penalties may have been a result of the Jags coming out of the bye sluggish as they’ve been better than they were in the Marrone era in terms of avoiding penalties. Additionally, one would think the staff emphasized discipline this week in practice and worked on the issues within their control like the delay of game, too many men on the field, and illegal formation type issues.

If the Jags can cut their penalty number in half or close to it, it would likely help them in a big way as they will be facing a Buffalo team who have a higher penalty figure than them (49).

Get Laviska Shenault Jr. involved in the run game

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs for yards after the catch as Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reaches for a tackle during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags will undoubtedly need to run the ball well to win Sunday, even if James Robinson isn’t playing. That falls on veteran Carlos Hyde to step up, but there are also others on the team who can help the run game while taking snaps at running back like Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault has struggled to make an impact as a receiver and drops have been a key reason why. So, if you are the Jags and want to find an easier way to get a playmaker more involved in the game-plan, why not give him snaps at running back? After all, Shenault flourished at it last season (with multiple highlight carries) and his momentum behind center translated to his snaps on the outside where he’s struggling.

The Jags gave Shenault a snap at running back last week, and it resulted in a gain of eight yards. However, they need to surpass that number Sunday, and by giving him in the range of five carries, they could get him going and create some positive situations for the offense against a Bills defense that is elite.

Take advantage of Bills' makeshifts offensive line

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills will enter Sunday’s game down two starters on their offensive line as tackle Spencer Brown (back) and guard Jon Feliciano (calf) were ruled out on the final injury report. With that being the case, Daryl Williams could be playing in Brown’s spot, and Cody Ford could be playing in Feliciano’s spot.

This is something the Jags must take advantage of in the trenches, especially with their secondary being suspect. Williams will enter the game with a 64.4 Pro Football Focus grade, while Ford will enter it with an even more alarming grade (43).

That said, Josh Allen (who has played well this season) and Co. will need to have their best game and must consistently pressure MVP candidate Josh Allen. Additionally, they can’t leave sacks on the field (due to broken or missed tackles) as they have in the past this season.

When looking at the Bills’ season, they’ve had two games where they’ve allowed three sacks, and with the offensive line that Buffalo will put out there today, the Jags need to take advantage of it and hit the same figure. Most importantly they need to finish the game with a high-pressure rate, but it’s going to take more than Allen and Dawuane Smoot to get it done, and the big men in the middle will need to push the pocket.

Jamal Agnew has to ounce again be an X-factor on special teams (and offense)

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) runs towards the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

When there is a large discrepancy in talent as it is in this game, the team with the least amount of talent usually needs an unsung hero to contribute. For the Jags, that player will need to be Jamal Agnew, who is arguably the best special teams returner in the NFL.

As fans witnessed against the Arizona Cardinals, a contribution in the form of a special teams return can help a team that lacks talent stick around. That’s exactly why they will need Agnew to not only have a solid game as a receiver, but one as a returner, too.

