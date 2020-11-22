5 keys to the Eagles’ containing the Browns vaunted running back duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have a solid defense, but they’ve been susceptible to mobile quarterbacks and quick-hitting running plays. After finishing in the top-3 the previous three seasons, the Eagles have taken a step back this season and the NFL’s 26th ranked run defense will have its hands full on Sunday.

The Eagles will face a revamped Cleveland Browns franchise with a vaunted rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Hunt is sixth in the NFL in rushing with 633 yards (4.7 ypc), while Chubb, who missed four games with a knee injury, has rushed for 461 yards ( 6.1 ypc), five touchdowns.

If the Eagles have any hopes of winning on Sunday, they’ll need a stout effort upfront and solid tackling from their linebackers.

Here are five keys to the Eagles containing the Browns rushing attack.

***

Nov 15, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signals at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

1. Make Baker Mayfield beat you

The Eagles like to be aggressive on the outside and if the weather allows the Browns to pass on Sunday, Jim Schwartz should be all for Baker Mayfield attempting 30+ passes. Cleveland has Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins on the outside, with Harrison Bryant, Austin Hooper, and David Njoku at the tight end positions. There are matchups the Eagles can exploit on defense with the bulk of the resources being utilized to stop the run.

Related

Eagles HC Doug Pederson could have a calming influence on QB Carson Wentz with Press Taylor out

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2. Dominate the line of scrimmage

Brandon Graham gets a lot of credit for his prowess as a pass rusher, but the Eagles veteran is among the NFL’s best at playing the run off the edge. Success for the Eagles on Sunday starts and ends with Graham’s matchup against veteran right tackle, Jock Conklin, who missed the entire week of practice due to COVID-19 protocols. Cleveland will have Wyatt Teller and JC Tretter at the guard positions and Javon Hargrove has to finally deliver on the Eagles huge contract.

Story continues

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball as New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

3. Run the ball possess the clock

The biggest present the Eagles offense can present to their brethren is to dominate the time of possession and run the ball all afternoon with a committee approach. Philadelphia runs the ball about 33% of the time and a nice balance of run-pass could allow the Eagles defense to remain fresh while keeping the Browns two stars on the sidelines.

Nov 15, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) argue with field judge James Coleman (95) regarding an intentional grounding penalty during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

4. Make Cleveland one dimensional

Schwartz loves to be aggressive and he could choose to flat-out commit to stopping the run, thus making the Browns a passing team by choice. An early lead by the Eagles or Schwartz pressuring and Blitzing the Browns can force Chubb or Hunts to become blockers in the passing game instead of participants in the running game.

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) tackle during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5. Let Edwards and Singleton eat

Sunday will be the true test for T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker and if he can’t be stout in the 4-3 against the Browns, then he may never have a true role with this Eagles defense. Edwards and Singleton have both been tackling machines over the past few weeks and they’ll need to be sharp, read the Browns blockers and make stops at the point of attack.

List

7 takeaways from the Eagles' disappointing 27-17 road loss to the Giants

Related