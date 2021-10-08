5 keys for the Dolphins to beat the Buccaneers in Week 5

No team has presented the Miami Dolphins with the type of challenge they will face in their Week 5 matchup, as they travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brian Flores’ squad has struggled with teams like the Colts who were forced to play a lot of backups due to injuries, and they weren’t able to capitalize and leave with a victory. Now, they have to play one of the most high-powered offenses in the league, so no one is giving them much of a chance.

What would the Dolphins have to do to have a shot to win this game?

Use Jaylen Waddle like a first-round receiver.

Miami’s highest-scoring effort came in their Week 3 loss to the Raiders. This was the only time Waddle led the team in targets.

The rookie was thrown to 13 times with 12 receptions. The yardage numbers are not exactly where you’d like them to be, as he finished with only 58 yards. Against a team that struggles in coverage, that should get better.

What makes Waddle important this week is his ability to get open quickly. Tampa Bay’s front seven will put pressure on Jacoby Brissett, so having an open target in the first few seconds will be imperative.

Protect the starting quarterback.

Speaking of the Buccaneers’ front seven, they have the ability to completely alter a team’s game plan by simply dominating their opponent.

Whether it’s Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Jason Pierre-Paul (limited in practice), Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, or Devin White someone is going to be wreaking havoc on most plays.

Miami’s offensive line has been below-average at best this season. Everyone has received blame week-to-week, and it’s well-deserved. Dolphins’ quarterbacks are being sacked 3.2 times per game, good for fourth-most in the league.

Keep the quarterback off his back and give him a chance to make a play this week.

Make Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket.

Quarterbacks don’t like pressure. That’s obvious. Brady is no different in that regard.

If Josh Boyer’s defense can use Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, and others to keep Brady from moving up in the pocket and getting that extra second of time, they will keep him from making those great plays. It’s when he’s able to extend for just a bit that coverage can break down, and he can place a perfect pass.

The pass-rush hasn’t been the worst part of this team this season. Ogbah has eight quarterback hits through four games. Phillips had his best game of the season last week with six pressures on just 22 pass-rushing snaps.

This one isn’t too farfetched.

Do NOT play zone.

Brady is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time. He’s seen every defensive concept a coordinator could throw at him. It’s not going to be too easy to fool him. It might even be impossible.

The one thing you can’t do is run zone defense against him. He will be able to pick apart every zone he sees.

Miami has the cover corners to at least attempt to stick with the Bucs trio of receivers, so they need to make Brady be perfect.

Play smart football.

This could be said every week, and it should be. However, in a game where there is a clear talent discrepancy, the Dolphins can not afford to make mistakes.

Through four weeks, they’ve given the ball away 1.5 times per game, good for seventh-most in the league. Tampa Bay takes away the ball 1.5 times per game, ranked at seventh-most themselves.

Miami is also in the top 10 for most penalties per game with 6.8.

If you’re going to give Tampa extra chances or yards, you’re not going to come out on top.

