5 keys to a Bears victory vs. 49ers in Week 8

The Chicago Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, where both teams are desperate to win in order to break their respective losing streaks. It’s a game that should a close, low-scoring affair.

The Bears have lost two straight, the 49ers have lost four straight. Both have had their share of struggles on offense while their defenses have been the strength. This game as a whole is crucial for both teams at this point in the season.

Here are five keys for the Bears to avoid their third straight loss with a win over the 49ers.

Get off to a fast start

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

When you look at when the Bears have been able to win football games, they’ve gotten off to fast starts. In all three home games, Chicago scored on its opening possession to jump out to a quick lead. While things didn’t work out against the Packers, the Bears’ fast start allowed the offense to settle in and the defense to do what they do best and stop opponents while defending a lead.

Chicago needs to get off to a fast start against San Francisco on Sunday, which should help alleviate pressure off what’s been a struggling Bears offense, with the exception of the run game. It won’t be a make or break thing in this matchup. But during a game where points could be hard to come by — and where momentum will be important — starting the game with a lead will go a long way in finding a win.

Establish the run

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The only thing that has worked for this Bears offense has been the run game, which has thrived with whichever running back is in the backfield. With David Montgomery sidelined with a knee sprain, Khalil Herbert will get the starting nod again. Herbert is coming off a 100-yard rushing game against the NFL’s best run defense, and the Bears are going to need to another strong showing from Herbert to get things going.

Story continues

Chicago needs to use the run to set up the pass, where utilizing more play action for Justin Fields should help get things going for a passing attack that’s been anemic this season. If the Bears can find more success on the ground, they won’t have to rely too heavily on Fields to get the passing game going in what should be a close game.

Protect Justin Fields

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL through the first seven weeks, as he’s been sacked 22 times — and that was without significant action in Week 1 and the first half of Week 2. While Fields deserves some of the blame for his mistakes against the Buccaneers, the offensive line didn’t give him much time to throw the ball, which led to five turnovers. Fields has been sacked on 14.4% of his drop backs this season, according to NextGen Stats, and he’s the only quarterback over 10%.

Things aren’t going to get much easier against the 49ers, whose calling card is their pass rush. While Dee Ford is sidelined with a concussion, the Bears need to be aware of Nick Bosa, who has kept San Francisco in some games. The Bears need to bring in an extra blocker to attempt to counter the pressure the 49ers are going to bring. If they don’t, it’s going to be another long day for Fields.

Pressure Jimmy Garoppolo into mistakes

USA Today Sports

The Bears will be facing hometown quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday despite some hesitancy from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan following last Sunday’s loss. While Garoppolo has been decent and has shown an ability to get the ball to his playmakers in space, he’s also been prone to make some mistakes when pressure is in his face. The good news is Chicago has one of the NFL’s best pass rushes.

But the question for the Bears is whether or not they’ll have their big pieces in place to force that pressure. The status of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn — their best pass rushers — is up in the air. Mack continues to nurse a foot injury that’s bothered him since Week 3 while Quinn remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But, as has been the case all season, Chicago is going to need its defense to help them pull off this victory.

Limit mistakes

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

This is shaping up to be a close game between two teams that have been prone to making mistakes that have led to their respective losing streaks. The team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to come out victorious. The Bears have shown their capable of beating teams they should beat. That was the case with the Bengals, the Lions and even the Raiders. All winnable games. The common denominator was Chicago playing complementary football and not making the kind of mistakes that have gotten them in trouble in their four losses.

It’s going to be a challenge against a 49ers defense that does a good job pressuring the quarterback, and is easily one of the Bears offense’s biggest weaknesses. Fields can’t turn the ball over five times and expect Chicago to still be in this game. On the flip side, the defense needs a strong outing, even if they’re without Khalil Mack and/or Robert Quinn. They can’t give up the kind of back-breaking big plays that have killed the Bears in the past.

[listicle id=487174]

1

1

1

1