5 key things to know about Chargers’ Week 2 battle with Chiefs

The Chargers will be playing their first game at SoFi Stadium against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles and Kansas City both look to stay undefeated.

Here are five things to know about the Week 2 battle:

Offense still dynamic as ever

The Chargers’ defense did a fine job in Week 1, stifling the Bengals’ offense. However, Los Angeles is in for a tougher task as they’re set to face the Chiefs’ offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In Week 1, Kansas City totaled 34 points against the Texans. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown while Mahomes completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for three scores, one each to his top targets, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Chargers have held their own

While the Chiefs boast one of the top offenses in the NFL, the Chargers managed to make it difficult for them last season. Los Angeles held Mahomes to under 200 passing yards, plus a combined two touchdowns and two interceptions. L.A. still lost both games due to losing the turnover battle. The Chargers, who only allowed 13 points last weekend, will look to build off of last season. They look to do so without key defenders, safety Derwin James and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Life without Pouncey

The Chargers lost another starter after center Mike Pouncey was placed on the injured reserve Thursday. Despite the loss, Los Angeles will send out Dan Feeney to replace Pouncey while starting Forrest Lamp at left guard, both of whom played well in the season opener. Feeney and Lamp will have their hands full against defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones was a dominant force in Week 1, posting 1.5 sacks and six total pressures.

Key contributor along offensive line

The Chargers’ interior part of the defensive line was stout against Cincinnati. They will have to keep it up facing a familiar face. Kelechi Osemele was signed by the Chiefs this offseason after spending a few seasons with the Raiders (2016-18). Osemele anchored an offensive line that dominated Houston’s defensive line in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs rushed behind Osemele five times, gaining 60 yards — including three rushes of 10 yards or more and the only rushing touchdown of the game. Defensive tackles Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones and Damion Square will have to be on their A-game.

Hot streak

The reigning Super Bowl champions have won their last 10 games, including the postseason. In the last 10 matchups between the Chargers and Chiefs, Kansas City is 9-1.