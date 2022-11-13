5 key takeaways from Alabama’s much-needed win over Ole Miss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to escape Oxford with a much-needed win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

With the 30-24 victory, Alabama moves to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide avoided back-to-back losses thanks to some clutch kicking from Will Reichard and some timely stops by the Alabama defense.

Coach Saban preached finishing all throughout the week and the team was able to execute down the stretch to secure the win.

Now that we have had a chance to catch our breath from another exhilarating finish, let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s win over the Rebels.

Bryce Young appears to be getting healthier

[autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] just hasn’t seemed like himself over the past few weeks but Young showed more zip on his passes against the Rebels and it led to a much better performance for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Cameron Latu's importance is wildly underappreciated

Much like the rest of the Alabama offense, tight end [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag] has had a bit of an up-and-down season. His importance to the success of the Tide offense became obvious on Saturday. Latu’s ability to high-point the football, especially in the red zone, gives Bryce Young a valuable target in the endzone.

The offense line needs to be more consistent

The second half in Oxford showed that the Alabama offensive line is capable of playing a more physical brand of football. It’s time for the big boys upfront to be more consistent in their effort and impose their will on their opponents.

Byron Young shows up and shows out

Senior defensive lineman [autotag]Byron Young[/autotag] has been Alabama’s most consistent defensive player over the past couple of weeks. Against the Rebels, Young racked up six tackles and two sacks and came up with a pair of stops on the final possession of the game that lead to the long fourth down attempt to end the game.

Despite how most fans feels, the Tide don't quit

Alabama fans are so spoiled that a lot of them have already given up on the season and considered it a complete failure. Thankfully the Tide coaches and players don’t feel that way. After all of the disappointment from the season, the players battled for four quarters and outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels. It may not always be pretty but there is simply no quit in this Alabama bunch.

