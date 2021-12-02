5 key to success for the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game vs. Georgia

Alabama opened the 2021 college football season as the top-ranked team that was looking to repeat as national champions. However, after suffering a rough road loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide have been fighting an uphill battle to not only win another championship, but to simply make the playoffs.

Now that the team won out and finished the regular season with an 11-1 final record and a current ranking of No. 3, according to the College Football Playoff committee, there’s only one thing standing between Nick Saban and the chance for another title: the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama and Georgia have faced off a few times in recent seasons, whether it be in the regular season, the SEC Championship or even the Nation Championship game, the Crimson Tide walked away with a win in all of them.

Now, Georgia will look to end a six-game losing streak that dates all the way back to 2007. Here are five way Alabama could keep that streak going just a bit longer.

5. Limit Georgia's offense

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

That’s right, Will Anderson jr., we are looking at you. The Georgia offense currently ranks No. 27 overall at the FBS level, whereas Alabama’s sits at No. 7 overall.

Georgia’s defense may be the best in college football, but the offense is not. To put it as simply as possible, limiting the Bulldogs on offense would make it easier for Alabama to put more points on the board and, therefore, win.

4. Smart playcalling with the run game

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson was a bit shaken up in the Iron Bowl, which left Trey Sanders as the only running back remaining on roster. With depleted depth at the position, the Bulldogs defense is more than likely expecting a pass-heavy offensive gameplay from Alabama.

Well, if Bill O’Brien believes Robinson or Sanders could make a dent in the Georgia defensive front, the best time to try it out would be early, then adjust accordingly.

3. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III need some help

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has two receivers at over 1,000 receiving yards in Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, which is fantastic for the offense, but a third is needed to spark up the passing game.

While Williams and Metchie are more than capable to get the job done, all eyes are on them. A third receiver that can fly under the radar and make big plays is what’s needed. Perhaps the savior of the Iron Bowl, freshman Ja’Corey Brooks will be the one to step up.

2. Let Bryce Cook

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Though first-year starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, Bryce Young, is young (pun intended), he’s shown the ability to mature, adapt and improve as the season has progressed.

If there’s ever a time to set your young, wide-eyed quarterback free, it’s in a game where all is on the line and the team’s status quo won’t cut it. This is the perfect scenario to test Young’s limits.

1. The Super Bowl for Alabama's Offensive Line

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation for the Crimson Tide offensive line has been set to the highest possible level, rightfully so. However, this group has not lived up to expectations. Not to say this unit is bad by any means, but they have simply underperformed.

A neutral site conference championship game where playoff hopes are on the line against a team who dons one of the toughest defensive fronts in recent years is quite a stage to show what you’re capable of. This is their chance to not just silence the doubters, but make them apologize.

