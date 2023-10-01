5 key stats that told the story of Iowa State football's lopsided loss at Oklahoma

The Iowa State football team finally appeared to be heading in the right direction when they opened Big 12 Conference play with a solid win over Oklahoma State last week.

But any momentum the Cyclones may have generated from that victory quickly died down Saturday in Norman, Okla.

More: Randy Peterson's thoughts from Iowa State's 50-20 loss at Oklahoma

Iowa State's defense could rarely get a stop and its offense never could keep up with the 14th-ranked Sooners in a 50-20 loss at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Cyclones, who have lost three of their last four games, fell to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play this year.

Here are five numbers that played a big role in the latest loss.

Zero….as in zero second-half points for Iowa State

Iowa State’s offense was able to keep up with Oklahoma early on. Quarterback Rocco Becht even recovered from a pick-six on Iowa State’s first series of the game. Iowa State’s offense, which looked like it had made massive strides the week before, was putting up another strong performance with 20 first half points, including two touchdown throws by Becht.

But the Cyclones couldn’t keep it up. Oklahoma’s tough defense kept Iowa State in check the entire second half. Iowa State never reached the end zone again and mustered together just 82 yards of total offense in the third and fourth quarters.

9.6...as in 9.6 yards per carry by Abu Sama III

Here's some positivity. Iowa State’s rushing game has been atrocious this season. The bulk of the blame has been put on the offensive line. Some of it has had to do with the running backs themselves. Either way, no one from Iowa State has really been able to shine on the ground in 2023.

More: Instant analysis: Oklahoma's offense hammers Iowa State football in Big 12 matchup

In Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma State, the Cyclones relied heavily on the passing game. For the first time this season, there was a glimmer of hope, on Saturday. Freshman Abu Sama III tallied 67 yards on the ground during seven carries. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry, even taking off on a 39-yard dash. While the numbers aren’t groundbreaking, they are at least a step in the right direction.

50…as in 50 points for Oklahoma

A total of 50 points is nothing crazy when it comes to Oklahoma. But against Iowa State’s defense, which has once again looked vulnerable for the second straight game, it's definitely a concern.

The Cyclones surrendered 27 points in the win over Oklahoma State. But with a few injuries and Iowa State in control of the game for the most part, the hope was that it was just a blip on the radar. It no longer looks to be the case, even though no one has been able to truly stop the Sooners this season.

Still, missed tackles and way wide-open receivers for Oklahoma were very uncharacteristic of Iowa State’s defenses in years past.

366…as in 366 passing yards for Oklahoma

Iowa State’s strength this season was supposed to be the secondary. The group expected to be bright because of its talent and experience with T.J. Tampa leading the way. But the group has struggled a ton, especially Saturday when Oklahoma tallied 366 yards in the air.

More: RECAP: Iowa State football falls to Oklahoma, 50-20

Nine different players hauled in a pass for Oklahoma including Jalil Farooq who caught five balls for 81 yards. Drake Stoops tallied five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. It could have been and likely would have been worse had Oklahoma not started to empty its bench late in the game.

523…as in 523 yards of total offense for the Sooners

The Cyclones faced the tall task of trying to slow down the league’s best offensive team and arguably its best quarterback. But even Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, who has continually found ways to contain some of the best offenses over the years, didn’t have an answer for the Sooners or quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel completed 26-of-39 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 37 yards and two more scores. Oklahoma scored on five of its first series with the lone setback coming on a missed field goal in the second quarter.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 5 key numbers from Iowa State's ugly loss at Oklahoma