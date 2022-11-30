5 key stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 13

It’s already Week 13 but the Los Angeles Rams have yet to face the Seattle Seahawks this season. That’ll change on Sunday, though this game means a lot more for the Seahawks than the Rams.

Entering this NFC West matchup, we’ve got five stats and facts to know for Rams-Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams have had the Seahawks’ number in recent years, but Seattle has been better so far this season.

Seahawks have one of the NFL’s worst rushing defenses

The Seahawks offense was expected to take a big step back without Russell Wilson this season, but it’s been the defense that’s held this team back. The Seahawks have allowed the fifth-most points and third-most yards in the NFL, and they’ve been particularly bad against the run.

They rank 29th in rushing yards allowed, 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed and 27th in yards per carry allowed. Could the Rams finally get something going on the ground against the Seahawks’ porous run defense this week? Don’t bet on it, but at least they’re facing a weaker group than usual.

Rams are 8-3 vs. Seahawks under Sean McVay

The Rams have owned the Seahawks since Sean McVay came aboard in 2017. In 11 games against Seattle, the Rams are an impressive 8-3, winning each of the last three games over their division rival.

In the last three meetings, the Rams have won by 10 points, 9 points and 10 points, so the games haven’t been overly close. That includes their 30-20 playoff win over the Seahawks in January 2021.

Rams have highest run defense grade, per PFF

The Rams have been lackluster in a lot of areas this season, but the run defense hasn’t been one of them. According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams’ run defense grade of 88.4 is the best in the NFL – 3.1 points higher than the next-closest team, the Vikings. Having players such as Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and Bobby Wagner has certainly helped the run defense, but Donald and Robinson won’t be available for this game against Seattle. They’re both out with injuries.

The Rams also rank third in tackling grade, according to PFF, and they have the third-fewest missed tackles.

Rams defense is best in NFL in goal-to-go situations

The Rams were outstanding in the red zone against the Chiefs on Sunday, keeping the Cheifs out of the end zone on five of their six red zone trips. They were especially good in goal-to-go situations, which has been the story all year.

According to the official game book for Rams-Seahawks, the Rams defense has a goal-to-go efficiency of 45%, which ranks first in the NFL. So even when teams get close to the end zone, the Rams are doing a great job of keeping them out.

It’s the definition of a bend-don’t-break defense, giving up yards between the 20s but holding tough in the red zone to force field goals.

Seahawks have committed 26 more penalties than Rams

The Rams may be lacking talent and production this season, but they’re not short on discipline. They’ve committed only 48 penalties this year, which is the second-fewest total in the NFL. The Seahawks are on the other end of the spectrum, committing 74 penalties, the sixth-most in the league.

Both teams commit more defensive pass interference penalties than coaches would like, getting flagged six times each (tied for 5th-most). If nothing else, the Rams shouldn’t beat themselves with penalties on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire