5 key recruiting battles for Mississippi State football as early signing period opens

STARKVILLE — Three weeks have passed since Jeff Lebby was met by cowbells and fireworks to celebrate his hiring as the next Mississippi State football coach. Since then, it’s been a sprint for the first-time head coach to get a staff in place and hit the recruiting trail.

Wednesday, the biggest day of his young tenure awaits. The opening of the early signing period signals the start of the 2024 roster truly taking form.

MSU has some certainty entering the day, with key players such as four-star receiver JJ Harrell, four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, four-star offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis and four-star receivers Mario Craver committed.

However, crucial decisions loom as pens begin to hit paper. While players have the option to sign in February, much of Lebby’s first class will be in place by Wednesday night.

Here’s a look at five recruitments worth tracking as the early signing period opens.

LB Keaton Thomas

Mississippi State appears to be making a late run at Keaton Thomas – a Baylor commit who is a three-star linebacker out of Northeast Mississippi Community College. He committed to Baylor on Dec. 10, though he announced on Dec. 7 that he received an offer from MSU after a conversation with new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Barnes.

Barnes previously served as Memphis’ defensive coordinator where he offered Thomas in October. According to 247Sports, Thomas had an official visit with MSU on Dec. 15. He is from Jacksonville, Florida, and was an unranked prospect out of Trinity Christian Academy in the 2022 class.

RB Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill has been an MSU target for a while, but it wasn't until Dec. 8 that he took an official visit to Starkville. His willingness to come meet with Lebby's staff suggests the Bulldogs are in the running for the four-star running back out of Meridian, Mississippi.

The experts at 247Sports have MSU battling with Alabama and Tennessee to land him. This could be the biggest recruiting win for Lebby in the cycle.

CB Elijah Cannon

MSU is trying to get another flip from Florida Atlantic commitment Elijah Cannon. The three-star cornerback committed in June, but he received an offer from MSU on Dec. 12 and took an official visit on Dec. 15.

Oregon State is the lone other power conference school to offer Cannon. He is from Pompano Beach, Florida, and attends Coconut Creek.

I will be at Mississippi State this weekend for an official visit! @CoachCBell26 pic.twitter.com/711cEfXxTC — ec (@_elijahCannon) December 15, 2023

TE Gregory Genross

On Nov. 30, Gregory Genross committed to Arkansas. On Dec. 8, he took an official visit to Mississippi State and decommitted from Arkansas shortly after. Since then, things have been quiet around the three-star prospect out of Dodge City Community College.

Genross is from Bronx, New York, where he was an unranked tight end out in 2020 from John F. Kennedy.

CHANGES COMING: Inside Zac Selmon's plan for improving Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State's facilities

WR Braylon Burnside

Starkville’s Braylon Burnside won’t announce his decision until Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-America game. However, his recruitment through the next two weeks is critical.

Burnside is a four-star receiver who committed to MSU in June before decommitting in November. His decision is down to Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Lebby retained receivers coach Chad Bumphis, which could play in MSU’s favor come decision time.

