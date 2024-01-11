5 key players returning for the Oregon football offense in 2024

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon’s first season under offensive coordinator Will Stein was a rousing statistical success for the Ducks.

Those 12 wins looked pretty good as well.

With NFL-bound upperclassmen like quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Troy Franklin pacing the attack, Oregon led the nation in touchdowns (83), passing touchdowns (49), passing yards per game (346.9) and completion percentage (77.2%).

The Ducks were also second nationally in points per game (44.2), total offense per game (531.4 yards) and passing yards, both per game (343.5) and overall (4,857).

Despite that, the Oregon offense wasn’t perfect according to Stein, who said part of his offseason will be spent taking a hard look at how the team performed in 2023.

“We’ll obviously look at deficiencies in the offense and where that was," he said. "We’ll have wrinkles next year. What those are, I don’t know yet. I have to decompress from the season and then dive into the tape and our self-scout and really look and what we were good at.”

Stein will have a new quarterback in 2024, as Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel is the projected replacement for Nix, and will need to find a new starter at wide receiver and running back, as well as depth at each position.

“It's a players' game, and we have exceptional players that prepare like pros and who practice their tails off,” Stein said. "They're a joy to coach. They're a joy to be around.”

Here are five key players who are returning on offense for the Ducks in 2024.

Tez Johnson — wide receiver

Johnson’s decision to play in 2024 guaranteed Gabriel a No. 1 receiver in the huddle from the start of the season.

As impressive as Johnson was in 2023 — a single-season school record 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 TDs — it was his rapid progression from being a reliable No. 2 at the start of the season, to a game-breaking threat on par with Franklin by the end that caught many by surprise.

In the Ducks’ last nine games, Johnson averaged 7.9 catches and 108.8 yards per game. In the last six, he averaged 8.7, 127.2 and a TD every game.

He finished 12th in the FBS in receiving yards, 16th in both catches and TD receptions, and 20th in yards per game at 84.4.

Terrance Ferguson — tight end

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson hauls in a touchdown pass as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The first-team all-Pac-12 player is also returning for his senior season after mulling an early departure for the NFL.

Ferguson had 42 receptions for 414 yards and six TDs this season, joining Ed Dickson (2009) and Dante Rosario (2006) at No. 2 on Oregon’s single-season receptions list. He was just one catch behind Dickson’s record of 43 set in 2007.

Ferguson will have a shot at several all-time records next season.

He is tied with Blake Spence for fourth in all-time receptions by a tight end with 91, behind Dickson (124), Josh Wilcox (103) and Rosario (94).

He is 53 yards away from becoming just the ninth Oregon tight end with 1,000 career receiving yards. Dickson is the school record-holder with 1,557. Rosario is No. 8 with 1,003.

He is tied with Jacob Breeland, Pharaoh Brown and Tim Day for third with 13 career TD catches. Ahead of him are Wilcox (15) and Justin Peelle (14).

Jordan James — running back

Oregon’s Jordan James, right, breaks into the open for a big gain against Washington State’s Sam Lockett III during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 21, 2023.

The sophomore became the Ducks' primary backup to Irving this season when Noah Whittington went down with a knee injury in the fourth game of the season.

James excelled in his increased playing time as he rushed for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns on 107 carries and led the Ducks with an average of 7.1 yards per carry. He also caught 15 passes for 132 yards and one score.

With Irving gone and Whittington still coming back from his major injury, it’s safe to assume Jordan will get every chance to secure the RB1 spot for next season.

Ajani Cornelius — right tackle; Josh Conerly Jr. — left tackle

Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius lifts wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) after Johnson made a two point conversion catch against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 36-33.

The Ducks have some rebuilding to do on the interior of their offensive lines with the departures of center Jackson Powers-Johnson and guard Steven Jones, but they are set at both tackle positions.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound junior Cornelius and 6-4, 305-pound sophomore Conerly started every game at their respective positions this season and played well enough to both be named honorable mention all-Pac-12.

Those two were the bookends on an offensive line that allowed just five sacks and went into the Fiesta Bowl leading all FBS teams with a 92.0 team pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Conerly, a former five-star recruit, played 901 snaps in 2023 to lead all linemen. Cornelius, a transfer from Rhode Island, played 899 snaps.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks top offensive players for 2024 football season