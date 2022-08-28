5 key Oregon players to watch against Georgia

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 10-4 season. The Ducks got off to an impressive start in 2021 including an early victory over Ohio State, but Oregon lost three of its final four games to end the season. Oregon was in position to make the College Football Playoff in November.

Instead, the Ducks lost to Utah in blowout fashion twice and then fell to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Oregon is looking to return to form to open the 2022 college football season.

The Ducks face the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta in the season opener. Georgia is the defending national champions and represents a big challenge for Oregon. The Ducks have the talent to pull off an upset of No. 3 Georgia. They will need to minimize turnovers and win at the line of scrimmage in order to beat the Dawgs.

What five Oregon Ducks players should Georgia fans know ahead of the season opener?

No 1. Quarterback Bo Nix/Ty Thompson

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is competing with Ty Thompson to win the starting quarterback role. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Whoever wins Oregon’s starting quarterback role will face a challenge against the Georgia defense. Auburn transfer Bo Nix has experience against Georgia, but is 0-3 in his three career starts against the Bulldogs.

In order for Oregon to win, the Ducks need a big performance out of their quarterback.

No. 2 Linebacker Noah Sewell

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs tried to recruit Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell out of high school. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Sewell is a All-Pac-12 team selection and is the heart of Oregon’s defense. Sewell is one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. He is an excellent hitter and sets the tone for the Oregon defense.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker recorded 113 tackles, four sacks, and forced three turnovers last season.

No. 3 Offensive lineman T.J. Bass

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon offensive guard T.J. Bass and center Alex Forsyth both made the All-Pac-12 team. The duo will look to get some interior push against Jalen Carter and the Georgia defensive line. This duo will need to be play well in order for the Ducks to be a threat both rushing and passing against Georgia.

No. 4 Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus

Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) pressures Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7). Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus is an All-Pac-12 selection. Dorlus and the Ducks must have some success in the trenches in order to keep the game close.

Oregon faces an elite offensive line. Georgia football returns several key members of the 2021 offensive line, but if the Bulldogs have a weakness along the offensive front, then it is along the interior at the offensive guard positions.

No. 5 linebacker Justin Flowe

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe recorded only 14 total tackles last season. Flowe’s numbers aren’t impressive, but he has excellent speed and is a former five-star recruit.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is great at getting the most out of his players, particularly his linebackers. Flowe is a second team All-Pac-12 selection for a reason. He has immense potential.

