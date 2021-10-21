5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Lions on Sunday

After blowing out the Giants on the road in Week 6, the Rams will look to handle the Lions in similar fashion on Sunday. They’ll host Detroit at SoFi Stadium in a game that the Rams should absolutely win, given the Lions’ 0-6 record.

Several players on the Rams’ side will be afforded favorable matchups in this one, whether it’s Leonard Floyd going up against a struggling right tackle or Robert Woods facing a cornerback who has given up big plays in coverage.

Here are the five most important matchups in Sunday’s game.

Robert Woods vs. Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye almost exclusively lines up outside, which means he may not see much of Cooper Kupp in the slot and probably more of Woods and Van Jefferson on the perimeter. He’s Detroit’s top cornerback, playing the most defensive snaps of anyone on the team, but he has not had a good year in coverage.

He has a coverage grade of 44.9, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed 266 yards on 24 targets, giving up 17 receptions. He does have three interceptions, but Oruwariye gives up a bunch of big plays and the Rams should be able to capitalize on this with Woods lining up across from him.

Andrew Whitworth vs. Charles Harris

The Lions lost Romeo Okwara to a torn Achilles a couple of weeks ago, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That leaves Charles Harris as the team’s best pass rusher, and he’ll be going up against Whitworth on most snaps. Whitworth has had a fantastic season at left tackle, posting the Rams’ best pass-block grade (83.3) and allowing only seven total pressures in six games.

If Whitworth can keep Harris away from Matthew Stafford, the Lions will struggle to pressure the quarterback. They don’t have many reliable pass rushers up front and may have to rely on blitzes to make Stafford uncomfortable – and when that happens, they won’t have the men in coverage to slow down the receivers.

Taylor Rapp vs. T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson has very clearly become Jared Goff’s favorite target on offense. He’s caught 32 passes for a team-high 311 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be a mismatch for defenses because of his combination of size and speed. Rapp is coming off the best game of his career after picking off Daniel Jones twice and recording four tackles.

Jalen Ramsey will take away one side of the field and wreak havoc in the middle as a slot defender, but the Rams have to make sure Hockenson doesn’t beat them throughout the game, especially when the Lions reach the red zone.

Leonard Floyd vs. Matt Nelson

It’s been a rough year for Nelson. He’s given up a team-high 26 pressures at right tackle, and it won’t get any easier on Sunday with Floyd being his primary matchup. Floyd is having a quality season through six weeks, recording a team-high 4.5 sacks. He could’ve had about three more sacks, too, if not for missed tackles and elusive quarterbacks.

Just as he did last week against Nate Solder and the Giants, Floyd should dominate this game against Nelson. The Lions need Hockenson to contribute as a receiver, so keeping him in to block isn’t much of an option. That should give Floyd plenty of one-on-one opportunities against Nelson, which greatly favors the Rams.

Kenny Young vs. D’Andre Swift

If Hockenson is Goff’s favorite target, Swift is a close second. He plays about 69% of the offensive snaps for the Lions and has been targeted 42 times, second-most on the team. He’s caught 34 passes for 295 yards, making a solid impact as a receiver in his second NFL season.

The Rams don’t need to worry about him much as a runner because he’s averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and the Lions will likely be playing catchup most of the game, but Young must stick with him in coverage and limit his yards after the catch. Goff loves to check the ball down and with how quickly Los Angeles pressures quarterbacks, he’ll need to do that often. It’s all about wrapping up in the open field and not giving up big yardage after the catch.

