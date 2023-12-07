5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Ravens on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams will march into Baltimore on Sunday for a pivotal matchup with the Ravens. A win will greatly improve their playoff chances, while a loss will make it even more difficult for Los Angeles to get into the postseason.
The Ravens are as good as any team in the league and they’re coming off a bye, which will have them feeling fresh and healthy against the Rams. There are a handful of matchups that lean the Ravens’ way, but also some that favor the Rams.
Here are five of the biggest individual battles to watch on Sunday.