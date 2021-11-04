5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Titans on Sunday

This weekend’s Rams-Titans matchup doesn’t carry the same weight it was supposed to after Derrick Henry suffered what could be a season-ending foot injury in Week 8, but this is still a fun battle between two division leaders.

The Rams are loaded on both sides of the ball, especially with the addition of Von Miller on defense. The Titans’ defense has struggled a bit but the offense still has A.J. Brown and Julio Jones on the outside.

Here are five key matchups to watch in Sunday night’s showdown.

Jalen Ramsey vs. A.J. Brown

This is as good a matchup as you’re going to get between a corner and wide receiver anywhere in the NFL. Ramsey continues to be the best cornerback in the league, while Brown is someone who can change a game with big plays at any point. Brown has lined up in the slot 79 times, according to Pro Football Focus, which is primarily where Ramsey aligns on defense.

With Derrick Henry out, the Titans offense will go through Brown, which makes limiting his production absolutely critical. Brown has caught at least seven passes for 91 yards in each of his last three games, totaling 25 receptions for 379 yards with two touchdowns. Ramsey must keep Brown in check.

Aaron Donald vs. Rodger Saffold

Donald went up against Saffold for years in practice before Saffold signed with the Titans in 2019, so these two are very familiar with each other. That should make for a great matchup between the best defensive tackle in football and an excellent left guard.

Saffold only has a pass-block grade of 61.2, according to PFF, but has been much better in the running game with a run-block grade of 80.6. With Von Miller in the mix along with Leonard Floyd and Sebastian Joseph-Day, who’s expected back from injury, Donald should be able to beat Saffold a bunch and generate some interior pressure on Ryan Tannehill.

Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein vs. Harold Landry

Landry has been the Titans’ best pass rusher, ranking second in the NFL in sacks with 8.5 this season. He’s played almost equally on the left and right sides, so both Whitworth and Havenstein will both get opportunities to go up against the talented young pass rusher.

The offensive line has been outstanding all season long and there’s no reason to believe the tackles won’t be able to slow down Landry. No matter where Landry lines up, he’ll have a tough matchup with one of the Rams’ two stud tackles.

Van Jefferson vs. Jackrabbit Jenkins

Rams fans know well just how susceptible Jenkins is to double moves. As an aggressive corner, he likes to jump routes and that’s certainly something Sean McVay is well aware of. Jefferson has become somewhat of a deep threat for the Rams and will be even more so now that DeSean Jackson is no longer in the mix.

Cooper Kupp will obviously be Stafford’s favorite target but don’t be surprised if Jefferson beats Jenkins on the outside for a big play or two when they match up.

Ernest Jones vs. Jeremy McNichols

The Titans lead the NFL in rushing attempts but that will have to change without Henry. They’ll try to find creative ways to get their running backs involved, like throwing to Jeremy McNichols out of the backfield.

He’s been targeted 27 times this season and has caught 21 passes for 203 yards, with a season-best performance coming in Week 4 when he caught eight of 12 targets for 74 yards. McNichols probably won’t run the ball a ton but Jones will have to be aware of him in coverage when the Titans send him out to run routes.

