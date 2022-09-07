5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Bills on Thursday night

There will be no shortage of stars on the field Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills, and it’s not just the home team boasting a roster filled with big names. Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller. The list goes on.

Looking ahead to this season-opening showdown, a handful of key matchups stand out as being ones that could decide the game. For starters, we’ll get treated to Jalen Ramsey against Stefon Diggs, a battle between two premier players at their respective positions.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Stefon Diggs

This is the marquee matchup of the night, even though it’s one we won’t get on every snap. The Rams move Ramsey around, and Diggs can line up at any of the three wide receiver spots, too. But when Ramsey does stand across from Diggs, it’s worth watching how each of those plays go.

Ramsey is certainly an eraser at cornerback, but Diggs is a sharp and quick route runner who can separate and make big plays in the passing game.

Rob Havenstein vs. Von Miller

Assuming the Bills keep Miller as their left outside linebacker, he’ll be rushing most often against Havenstein at right tackle. Havenstein and Miller went up against each other in practice often in the second half of last year, so they know each other’s tendencies.

Miller is as good as they come as a pass rusher, but Havenstein should be able to hold his own on the edge, even if the Rams keep him on an island with minimal help from tight ends.

Cooper Kupp vs. Taron Johnson

Johnson was the Bills’ slot corner in 2020 when the Rams came to town in Week 3, and Kupp had a big day that Sunday. He caught nine of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, and that was before Kupp became the absolutely unstoppable receiver he is today.

With Tre’Davious White out, the Rams have a huge advantage with their receivers against Buffalo’s corners – Kupp chief among them. This is a matchup Kupp should win early and often on Thursday night.

Aaron Donald vs. Rodger Saffold

Another matchup between former teammates, Donald will get to face Saffold, who he practiced against for years when both were in St. Louis and Los Angeles. The Bills signed Saffold as a free agent this offseason to help shore up their offensive line, but he’s not quite the premier guard he once was.

Donald will win plenty of his battles with Saffold if the two are left one-on-one Thursday. Even when Donald gets double-teamed, he finds ways to pressure the quarterback and blows up running plays.

Bobby Wagner vs. Dawson Knox

Knox was a popular target for Allen last year, particularly in the red zone. He caught 49 of 71 targets for 587 yards and scored nine touchdowns, using his 6-foot-4 frame to win in the end zone.

Wagner should help the Rams’ coverage of tight ends, and while he won’t be the only one lining up across from Knox – Ernest Jones and the Rams’ safeties should, too – he can help limit the tight end’s production. Even this late in his career, Wagner can run with tight ends and match up with a guy like Knox.

