5 key matchups to watch as Cowboys-Chargers begin joint practices

The Cowboys went to the Mile High city last week and got some serious work in. The temperature was hot, and so were the tempers as Dallas and the Denver Broncos got into no less than five skirmishes as both sides got their first opportunity to hit players wearing different helmets since last season. This week, the Cowboys have traveled down the PCH to have joint practices with another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers. The teams will tussle both on Wednesday and Thursday ahead Saturday’s preseason tilt.

Against the Broncos, the Cowboys’ offense faced Denver’s defense on one field, while they switched sides on the second field. It gives the opportunity for each level of the depth chart to get serious work in, and that is going to be great for players the team may still hold back from the second preseason action. Here’s a look at some key matchups to anticipate from the players who should be starters come September.

WR CeeDee Lamb vs CBs Asante Samuel, JC Jackson

There were only three CBs who outranked Dallas’ Trevon Diggs in our ANY/CS metrics in 2021. New England’s J.C. Jackson was one of them. Him joining the up-and-coming Asante Samuel means the Chargers have one of the most formidable combos in the league and Lamb will have his hands full no matter where Kellen Moore moves him around to.

Lamb has had a phenomenal camp, and getting this back-to-back work against guys like Patrick Surtain, Samuel and Jackson is only going to prepare him for what he’ll face come September as one of the league’s highest target share players.

LB Micah Parsons vs LT Rashawn Slater

The great debate of the 2021 offseason was whether or not the Cowboys should have drafted Slater instead of Parsons so he could man the left guard position while waiting to take over for Tyron Smith. Then of course folks realized that Parsons’ rush game was elite and the debate ended; both teams won because of the Cowboys’ decision.

Slater was second-team All-Pro as a rookie tackle, while Parsons was first-team All-Pro as a rookie LB, DROY and second in DPOY voting. He’s seemed even more unstoppable this camp and getting to see him against a guy as talented as Slater who he isn’t as familiar with as he is Smith and Terence Steele will be a treat worth the price of admission.

Story continues

QB Dak Prescott vs QB Justin Herbert

No, QBs don’t match up against each other, but both signal callers will be matched up against supremely talented defenses and with a two-day joint practice, will get to adjust to tendencies by Thursday.

Herbert is one of a few quarterbacks most (not all) Cowboys’ fans would say has a higher trajectory then where Prescott is, so the chance to see the two at various stages of their careers will be must-watch drama. Two of the games’ best on display.

TE Dalton Schultz vs SS Derwin James

This matchup almost didn’t happen, as James has been holding himself out of practice (while still doing walkthroughs and team meetings), while negotiating a contract extension. That deal was consummated Wednesday morning so there’s a chance he suits up for the joint practices.

Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

James is an elite, do-everything defensive back. Schultz is Prescott’s security blanket who is looking to earn a long-term deal and prove he’s one of the NFL’s top tight ends in talent, not just production, this season.

DTs Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore vs C Corey Linsley and G Zion Johnson

The Cowboys are quite hopeful their pair of DTs are able to take the next step and become a force this season. Gallimore’s preseason elbow injury kept him out most of last season and after a strong start, Odighizuwa hit a rookie wall. Both are shining in the early going, but the test against perhaps the league’s best center and a first-round pick earning rave reviews will be immense.

Johnson was often mocked to the Cowboys during the build up to the draft, but the Boston College prospect went No. 17. It was reported Dallas would’ve still drafted Tulsa’s Tyler Smith ahead of Johnson, which was confirmed by the leaked draft board. Seeing how he fares against Dallas’ interior players will be the first salvo fired in the debate on whether Will McClay and the scouts had this one right.

Spoiler: They are almost always right.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire