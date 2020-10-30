5 key match-ups for Raiders vs Browns

This Sunday the Raiders are in Cleveland to face the Browns in what is expected to be a great litmus test for both teams. The Raiders are 3-3, coming off two extremes, first a big win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead and then a beating at the hands of the Buccaneers. The Browns are 5-2, but their two losses, they were destroyed by the Steelers and Ravens, leading to a weird situation in which they’ve allowed 21 more points (221) than they’ve scored (200).

Here are the match-ups that could decide this one.

Derek Carr vs Mother Nature

Carr’s troubles in cold weather are well-documented. Josh Dubow of the AP laid them out well in his tweet.

Forecast for 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Cleveland is for 43 degrees, showers and wind. Derek Carr's 68.9 rating in games played in temps below 50 degrees ranks 47th of 49 QBs since 2014 w/ 5+ starts in cold (ahead of Jeff Driskel, DeShone Kizer). #Raiders are 2-11 in those games — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 30, 2020





A few weeks ago, Carr got the monkey off his back that he had never won at Arrowhead. This week he has the chance to step up and actually perform at a high level in cold weather, which historically he has not.

Trent Brown vs Myles Garrett

Garrett leads the league with 9.0 sacks this season including at least one sack in six-straight games. Luckily for the Raiders, it appears Trent Brown will return. However, he missed practice all last week and didn’t return until Friday of this week, giving him one practice the past three weeks.

Brown has only played in one full game this season and Gruden on Friday wasn’t ready to say Brown would start because he needed to be sure of his conditioning and that he was acclimated to the game plan. Last Sunday the Raiders offensive line got worked due to not practicing all week after Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

This week Madden21 updated their ratings, giving Mullen the top rating on the Raiders’ defense. No question he’s been the team’s best defender this season, though that isn’t saying a whole lot considering just how bad this defense has been.

Mullen gets a bit of a break because the Browns just lost Odell Beckham Jr for the season. But Landry is no slouch. He’s been to five straight Pro Bowls and leads the Browns team in receiving. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to just keep Mullen on Landry all game.

Nick Chubb was lost for the season a few weeks ago. In his absence, Kareem Hunt has averaged 4.58 yards per carry putting up 569 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Even as bad as the Raiders’ defense has been, there is a definite positive impact when Kwiatkoski is on the field. In a game that could feature a lot of runs and short passes, Kwiatkoski’s presence will be vital in the middle. Stopping Hunt will be his top priority.

Josh Jacobs vs Browns Run Defense

On the other side of the ball, there’s the Raiders’ second-year back against a stellar Browns run defense. You can’t point to just one guy for their success, which is the sign of a good overall defense.

Middle linebacker BJ Goodson leads the Browns 51 combined tackles, outside linebacker Sione Takitaki leads the team with 26 run stops, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi leads the team with three tackles for loss with a total of 18 run stops. Nose tackle Sheldon Richardson also has 18 tun stops.

Last week against the Buccaneers, Jacobs had a career-low 1.7 yards per carry. And his four worst YPC games have all occurred this season. Last week’s extreme low can be attributed to the offensive line missing the whole week of practice while facing the league’s top run defense.

While it will help Jacobs to have most of his offensive line practicing this week, the Browns are also very talented run defenders. They allow just 3.8 yards per carry on the season which is sixth best in the league. Jacobs will have to be difference just as he was many times as a rookie last season.