5 key games on 2023-24 Louisville basketball schedule in Year 2 under Kenny Payne

How much is too much to expect from a Louisville men's basketball team looking to rebound from the worst season in modern program history?

Second-year head coach Kenny Payne won't guarantee U of L's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019; in July, he told reporters it would be "unfair" to his eight newcomers and four scholarship returners to hype their follow-up effort to last season's 4-28 record (2-19 ACC). He said his overhauled roster has "the ingredients to be a winning basketball team," but they must first "understand the process of winning."

"That's more important than, to be honest with you, just saying, 'Let's just win this game," Payne said.

The Cardinals will get plenty of chances to grasp that process with a nonconference schedule featuring seven games against teams that finished the 2022-23 season ranked 184th or worse on college hoops statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings. Of those opponents, four finished ranked 252nd or worse. The ACC is coming off a weak showing last season — placing last among Power Five conferences in KenPom.com's power rankings — and there should be room for Louisville to improve its standing in a top-heavy league.

But, after a historically dreadful start to Payne's tenure, nothing feels guaranteed. Louisville went 2-9 during nonconference play last season against opponents with an average ranking of 137th on KenPom.com. This year's slate averaged a slightly worse finish, 158th.

So, looking ahead to a 2023-24 campaign in which the bar is set as low as possible, how much is too much to expect? These five games will be key in showcasing the Cards' improvement — from both talent and coaching standpoints:

vs. UMBC (7 p.m. Nov. 6, KFC Yum! Center)

This is the only must-win game on the list. That's because Louisville let a one-point, season-opening loss to Bellarmine on Nov. 9, 2022, spiral into an 0-9 start to the Payne era.

His rebuilding efforts can't afford history repeating itself.

Assuming U of L is able to take care of business in exhibitions against Simmons College on Oct. 18 and Kentucky Wesleyan on Oct. 30, it should tip off the 2023-24 regular season against UMBC in front of a cautiously optimistic Yum! Center crowd. The best way for the Cards to put some distance between themselves and the worst campaign in modern program history? Dominate the Retrievers, who must replace their top seven scorers from an 18-14 team that finished last season ranked 319th on KenPom.com in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency.

Louisville's eight newcomers and four scholarship returners shouldn't have everything figured out in Game 1. But they should be talented enough and coached well enough to overpower a mid-major opponent with nine new faces and only one returner who averaged more than eight minutes on the court per game last season, reigning America East All-Rookie guard Dion Brown.

The previous U of L men's basketball beat writer at The Courier Journal, Brett Dawson, called the 2022-23 season opener vs. Bellarmine "a lose-lose situation," writing: "Win? You were supposed to. Lose? Message-board meltdown." Those are the stakes when UMBC visits town, with last year's dismal performance ratcheting up the need for a strong start out of the gate.

vs. Connecticut or Indiana (Nov. 20, Madison Square Garden)

Why is Louisville's second game of the Empire Classic more important than its first, a 3 p.m. tipoff Nov. 19, against Texas?

Well, if the Cards find a way to upset the Longhorns, who are coming off an Elite Eight run last season, they will play for an in-season tournament title at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 against either defending national champion Connecticut or cross-state rival Indiana, which reached the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament before falling to a Final Four team, Miami.

If U of L loses its opener at Madison Square Garden, we'll see how Payne and company can bounce back on less than 24 hours' rest, with the third-place game tipping off at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Last season, Texas Tech (70-38) and Cincinnati (81-62) combined to outscore Louisville 151-100 on back-to-back days during the Maui Invitational. In both games, the Cards had only six players log 20 or more minutes of run.

Speaking with reporters at the end of summer workouts in July, Payne lamented yet again the lack of depth on the roster he "inherited" in Year 1 but said that shouldn't be as big of an issue this go-around if more players prove capable of creating "havoc" on defense.

"If we don't, and the offense controls the pace of the game, (I) probably won't play eight, nine, 10 (guys)," he said. "(I'm) probably playing seven or eight."

That will be a tough task going up against either the Huskies or the Hoosiers, both of whom cracked the top 35 of college hoops statistician Bart Torvik's preseason rankings. Regardless, whatever matchup U of L draws will be a good measuring stick — against either a program that's won four NCAA titles over the past two decades or one that's been on an upward trajectory since Mike Woodson was named head coach in 2021.

vs. Kentucky (6 p.m. Dec. 21, KFC Yum! Center)

If Louisville goes 0-2 at the Empire Classic, its last chance at scoring a marquee nonconference win will likely be when it welcomes Kentucky and Payne's former boss, John Calipari, to the Yum! Center four days before Christmas.

The Wildcats, having won eight of the past 10 matchups and secured the top recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, should be favorited after beating the Cards by 23 points last December at Rupp Arena. Payne said there were "segments in the game where we did some good things," but his team appeared outmatched from the jump.

Calipari's freshmen-heavy roster will be tested early against Kansas (Champions Classic), Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge) and North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic), but this will be UK's first true road contest of the season; and the Yum! Center should be rocking considering it hasn't hosted the rivalry game at full capacity since Dec. 29, 2018.

There were times when U of L capitalized on that kind of energy last season — see: its Feb. 18 win against Clemson in front of 15,157 fans — although more often than not the Cards had mistakes derail those strong performances. Will this group be able to seize momentum at any point and, most important, hold onto it? We'll see.

How both coaches approach the rivalry after more than a month's worth of games with their overhauled rosters should make for an intriguing get-together. Adding fuel to the home crowd's fire will be DJ Wagner, the top-ranked combo guard in the 2023 cycle who chose to sign with Calipari, who coached his father, Dajuan Wagner, at Memphis instead of Payne, who last summer hired his grandfather, former U of L great Milt Wagner, as his director of player development and alumni relations.

vs. Duke (7 p.m. Jan. 23, KFC Yum! Center)

Another barometer game: Louisville's most high-profile home matchup of ACC play against what many would consider a national championship contender in Duke, which was 17 points better than the Cards last season at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Two second-year coaches, Payne and Jon Scheyer, at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of success and expectations.

U of L appeared to be finding its stride when it traveled to Durham, North Carolina, last February fresh off a rejuvenating win against Clemson at the Yum! Center. But the loss to the Blue Devils sparked a five-game losing streak to bring the 2022-23 campaign to a merciful end.

The Cards should have their hands full again with Duke returning reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski and bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. How they perform in front of what could be the largest home crowd of conference play seven games into the ACC slate will be telling of their morale and Payne's ability to prepare them for the big stage.

vs. Pittsburgh (6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Petersen Events Center)

Louisville did not win a road game last season, so any of the Cards' matchups away from home in ACC play are worthy contenders to be mentioned here.

But you could make the case that last season's 34-point beatdown on Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh, which broke the program record for most losses in a single campaign (21), was the definitive rock-bottom moment in a season full of them.

Anything that could go wrong did that night at the Petersen Events Center, including Pitt's Nike Sibande turning a botched windmill dunk in transition into a 3-pointer. And after the Panthers won by 21 points on Jan. 18 at the Yum! Center, Payne used a moment of trash talk from a member of coach Jeff Capel's squad as an example of the aggression he wanted to see from his group.

Senior guard El Ellis, who transferred to Arkansas during the offseason, put it this way: "There's not much you can say when you're 2-16."

These will be two very different teams, however, that meet for a rematch in Pittsburgh. U of L must replace its de facto spark plug in Ellis, while the Panthers will try to fill voids left by four veteran guards acquired through the transfer portal: Sibande, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.

Only time will tell if Payne has the new-look Cards playing with an edge when they enter the pivotal ACC contest against Capel and company, who are projected to finish in the bottom half of the league this season by Torvik and The Field of 68. But the returning U of L players who endured last season's rout at the Petersen Events Center need to set a tone of, "We aren't letting that happen again."

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

