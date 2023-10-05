5 Kentucky players to watch against Georgia

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 7. The Bulldogs and Wildcats both enter the game with a record of 5-0.

The Georgia-Kentucky game will be the Wildcats’ first real challenge on the road this year. No, Kentucky winning at Vanderbilt in Week 4 does not count as a road challenge.

Kentucky and Georgia have played some physical games over the years. The Wildcats have held the Bulldogs to 21 points or less in three of the SEC East series’ last four meetings. Unfortunately for Kentucky fans, the Wildcats have not defeated the Bulldogs since 2009.

Kentucky has a real shot to upset Georgia in Week 6. Who are Kentucky’s top players to watch entering the Georgia-Kentucky game?

Offensive guard Eli Cox

Kentucky redshirt senior Eli Cox and the Wildcats are playing in a hostile environment at Georgia and there’s no question what Kentucky wants to do. The Wildcats want to run the football.

Kentucky averages 171 rushing yards per game and over six yards per carry. The Wildcats face a stout Georgia defensive interior, but the Bulldogs have shown a weakness at securing the edge.

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck needs to be careful when throwing at Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston. Hairston has three interceptions this year and returned two of them for touchdowns. Hairston, a sophomore, has 33 tackles and is in the midst of a breakout season.

Defensive tackle Deone Walker

6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive tackle Deone Walker, who was named to the second-team preseason All-SEC team, will be a challenge for the Georgia offensive line.

Walker is a run-stuffing defensive tackle that is tough to move. He was a true freshman All-American last season. Walker finished 2022 with 40 tackles and one sack. The sophomore is off to an excellent start in 2023 with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Quarterback Devin Leary

Devin Leary transferred to Kentucky from NC State. Leary was not asked to do much in Kentucky’s dominant win at home against Florida.

To the relief of Georgia’s defense, Leary has -17 rushing yards this season and is not a rushing threat. Georgia struggled to contain Auburn’s rushing attack last week.

Leary has a QBR of 47.6, which is No. 12 in the SEC. The NC State transfer is playing in his fifth season of college football. Leary thrown for 1,129 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Leary completed just 9 of 19 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown against Florida. He had a sure pick-six dropped and must take care of the football against Georgia if the Wildcats want to upset the Dawgs.

Running back Ray Davis

Kentucky running back Ray Davis is coming off a massive performance against Florida. Davis scored four touchdowns and ran for 280 yards against the Gators.

Georgia’s run defense must show improvement against Kentucky. The Dawgs won’t have to worry about a mobile quarterback, which plays to Georgia’s defensive strength (the interior). Davis and the Wildcats will look to test the Bulldogs on the edge, where Georgia has struggled.

