5 Jets out for multiple weeks after injury-riddled opener

Injuries hit the Jets hard in the first week of the 2021 season.

The biggest loss was left tackle Mekhi Becton, who will miss a minimum of 4-6 weeks with a dislocated knee cap. But Gang Green will be without a few other starters for the foreseeable future as well.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner (tricep) is out for the season, punter Braden Mann (knee) is out 4-6 weeks, and linebackers Jamien Sherwood (sprained ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) will miss “a couple of weeks.”

Robert Saleh said Becton’s timetable remains in flux while the team gets a second opinion. If Becton’s injury requires surgery, he could be out longer.

The injuries leave the Jets thin at some key positions on defense and special teams. Kicker Matt Ammendola stepped up admirably for Mann on Sunday, but it sounds like the Jets will bring in an actual punter while Mann is out. New York will certainly need to find some more linebackers and safeties.

“Joe [Douglas] and his staff are getting together and gathering names,” Saleh said Monday. “There are going to have to be some additions.”

In more positive news, receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole have a chance to play in Week 2 against the Panthers. Crowder missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, while Cole injured his knee days before Week 1. Crowder is on track to be activated this week and Cole is still day-to-day.

List