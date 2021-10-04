5 Jaguars whose stock is up on offense after Week 4’s game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sustained arguably their most heartbreaking loss since the 2017 AFC Championship matchup as an Evan McPherson walk-off field-goal gave them their 19th consecutive loss last Thursday against Cincinnati. As a result, they moved to 0-4 and are now one of two winless teams in the NFL.

However, there certainly were some positives to take away from the loss (yes, I know that’s getting repetitive). The offense had their best showing of the season and gave the national media a show. Ultimately, they finished the game with 341 yards and displayed the balance fans were hoping for with 24 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts. Additionally, the unit didn’t have a penalty the whole game (Ross Matiscik’s came on special teams), which displayed great discipline on their part.

After having some time to reflect on the night the offense put together, here are some players whose stock went up after the best offensive performance of the Jags’ 2021 season:

QB Trevor Lawrence

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) moves out to pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

While Thursday’s loss to the Bengals was extremely heartbreaking, there were multiple positives to take from it. Of course, atop the list would be the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick had his best game of the 2021 season.

Lawrence impressed Thursday by showing the national media that he’s an all-around threat who can get it done with his arm and legs as seen above. He ultimately finished the game 17-of-24 for 204 yards, and while he didn’t have a touchdown pass, he ran one in himself. Additionally, he took care of the ball and didn’t give the Bengals any turnover opportunities to take advantage of, which is something fans wanted to see as he gains more experience.

RB James Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) carries the ball in the second quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. [The Enquirer]

With the Jags getting off to a rough season offensively (and in general) offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has done a better job of getting James Robinson more involved. In the first two games, Robinson oddly had just 16 carries, however, in his last two games he’s garnered 33 carries for 166 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

As a result of Robinson’s impact in the last two games, the offense has looked better, and his impact especially helped Lawrence cut down his turnovers Thursday. The crazy part about Robinson is that he could have even more of an impact as he has yet to have a game with 20 carries or more.

WR Lavish Shenault Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) defends in the second quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. [The Enquirer]

Trevor Lawrence wasn’t the only player to have his best game of the year on offense as Laviska Shenault Jr. was on the same boat. Shenault finished Week 4’s game with six catches for 99 yards and had the highest PFF grade on the team in the process (90.6). That’s a grade that is good for the highest of the year by any Jags player (with a significant amount of snaps).

Shenault wasn’t a difference-maker the first two weeks of the regular season but has come on as of late. He’ll only have more opportunities to make an impact with DJ Chark likely out and his night against the Bengals is proof that he will welcome the challenge.

TE Dan Arnold

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Dan Arnold (85) runs onto the field during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The newest member of the Jags offense, Dan Arnold, only had two catches (for 29 yards) against the Bengals, but they were quite impressive in terms of yards after the catch. And while his body of work was very limited, fans left Thursday’s game excited about the new trade acquisition that the Jags grabbed a week ago.

With Arnold making plays, the rest of the players within the group also seemed to be ignited as Luke Farrell hauled in a one-handed grab and Chris Manhertz hauled in a rare catch. It’s early, and Arnold could just turn out to be a reserve at best, but his early playmaking ability makes me wonder how good he could be once he learns the playbook.

WR Jamal Agnew

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) runs back missed field goal back for a 109 yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Agnew has made a name for himself on special teams and looks to be the best returner in the league when it comes to 2021. However, with him displaying his speed and ability to find the end zone, the Jags gave him some snaps on offense Thursday, and he made the most of them.

The veteran finished Week 4’s game with 38 total yards after seeing eight snaps on offense. One play was an end-around where Agnew gained 11 yards, and the other was the toe-drag swag catch we highlighted from Lawrence for 27 yards.

Again, with Chark out, it appears the Jags are willing to get creative when it comes to replacing his speed. That said, it won’t be shocking to see Agnew get double-digit snaps on offense at some point.

