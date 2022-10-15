5 Jaguars players to watch vs. Colts in Week 6

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts a month ago, the visiting AFC South rival was without its top two receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

The depleted Colts offense looked lost against the Jaguars defense in a 24-0 shutout. Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and running back Jonathan Taylor was held to 54 rushing yards.

In the Week 6 rematch, the Colts will have Pittman and Pierce, but this time the team will be without its top two running backs, Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Here are five Jaguars players who need to have solid showings Sunday if the team hopes to recreate its dominant performance from four weeks ago:

OLB Josh Allen

During a dominant, shutout performance against the Colts in Week 2, no Jaguars defensive player was more impactful than Allen.

He finished with two sacks, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in a game where Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was never comfortable and threw three interceptions.

Since that rough outing for the Colts offense, their offensive line is not making much progress. Matt Pryor was kicked from left tackle over to right tackle and third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann is taking over the blindside protection duties.

Indianapolis doesn’t have an offensive tackle who matches up favorably against Allen. The Jaguars pass rusher should be in the Colts backfield often.

WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars’ pricy free agent acquisition looked well worth it when he racked up 267 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the team’s first three games, but his disappearing act in the last two weeks is concerning.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor says Kirk’s absence from the offense in the pair of losses was “completely” the coaching staff’s fault. But that also ignores Kirk’s issues with drops during a rainy day in Philadelphia.

With Marvin Jones Jr. out of action Sunday, there’s more reason than ever for the Jaguars to ensure Kirk is back to being a significant part of the offensive game plan. While the Colts have a lockdown cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, Kirk’s ability to move around and play out of the slot can lead to favorable matchups just like it did in Week 2.

Kirk caught two touchdowns against the Colts in the first matchup and he should be targeted often in the rematch Sunday.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris

The absence of Folorunso Fatukasi, who is dealing with a quad injury, has been costly for a Jaguars defense that isn’t shutting down opposing run games the way it did in September.

The play of Robertson-Harris has compounded that issue, though. After a strong start to the year that included a sack against the Colts, Robertson-Harris has been a liability against the run and he’s missed several tackles.

In another matchup against the Colts, Robertson-Harris can’t continue to be a problem area for a Jaguars defense that will again be without Fatukasi. If the Jaguars defensive line can shut down an injury-depleted Colts ground game and consistently get in Matt Ryan’s face, it’ll be tough sledding for Indianapolis.

RG Brandon Scherff

Kwity Paye, a 2021 first-round pick, is another Colts player who will be out of action Sunday due to injury. While Cam Robinson will be matched up with former Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue for most of the day, the real key for Jacksonville will be shutting down the Colts’ 6’7 goliath of a defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner.

Buckner has recorded four quarterback hits in his last two games and is the most significant reason why the Colts are allowing the second fewest rushing yards per attempt in the NFL.

Against the Jaguars, Buckner will probably get some favorable matchups against Luke Fortner and Tyler Shipley, but he’ll likely spend the majority of his day lined up across from a five-time Pro Bowler in Scherff.

WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew didn’t have much of a role in the Jaguars offense in the first three weeks, but he stepped up in a big way in Week 4 when Zay Jones was out of action. While it was a rough day for the Jaguars against the Eagles, Agnew finished with two touchdowns and was seemingly the only player on the team with sure hands in the rain.

With Marvin Jones Jr. ruled out Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Agnew will likely be asked to take on an increased role in the offense again.

Agnew will probably get opportunities on special teams as well, as the Colts have kicked the second fewest touchbacks in the NFL.

