5 Jaguars players to watch vs. Broncos in Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars are seventh in total offense and have allowed the 10th fewest points in the NFL, but through seven weeks, they’re in the same exact place as the 2-5 Denver Broncos.

While the stats say the Jaguars should have a better record, the numbers say the Broncos are right about where they should be. Denver is dead last in scoring and keeps losing, despite having a top three defense.

Jacksonville keeps losing games it should win, though. It’s favored in Week 8, but lost the first two games it was favored in this season.

Here are five players who need to have a big day in London to keep the Jaguars from extending their losing streak to five:

FS Andre Cisco

The Broncos offense has not been good in 2022, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous.

With Russell Wilson at quarterback and a wide receiving corps with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler, Denver has managed to connect on some deep balls.

Only four teams have recorded more 20-yard passes and the Broncos are tied for sixth in 40-yarders.

The Jaguars’ pass rush and cornerbacks will be largely responsible for taking that away, but the last line of defense will be Cisco. The 2021 third-round pick has been settling in to his role and will need to have a good day Sunday to bottle up Denver’s explosiveness.

RB Travis Etienne

Whether you like it or not, the Jaguars backfield belong to Etienne now.

James Robinson is a member of the New York Jets and the primary backup running back behind Etienne is JaMycal Hasty, who has only five carries this season.

That alone makes Etienne’s first game post-Robinson trade interesting to watch. But the Broncos’ ferocious pass defense also makes Etienne a crucial player for the Jaguars in Week 8.

Denver is second in the league in passing yards and has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns. On the other hand, it’s 22nd in rushing yards allowed per attempt.

The Jaguars simply aren’t a team that’s going to feed a running back 30 times, but Etienne is still going to get his chances to piece up one of the NFL’s best defenses.

OT Cam Robinson

The Broncos are sixth in the NFL in sacks with 21 and leading the way is former Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb, who has 5.5.

Baron Browning has been ruled out of action and the Jaguars still have to worry about Dre’Mont Jones, but Chubb is the one that has to be accounted for on every play.

As Chubb primarily rushes off the left side of the offensive line, it’ll be Robinson — the Jaguars’ $54 million man at left tackle — who is responsible for keeping him off of Trevor Lawrence.

Robinson has played well this season and is credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing only one sack. Chubb may be his toughest challenge yet.

WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars are going to need to find success through the air and that will likely be difficult against a secondary led by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Finding advantageous matchups for Kirk against linebackers and safeties will be important if the Jaguars hope to move the chains Sunday.

But Kirk may also have opportunities to make a difference on special teams.

Jamal Agnew is questionable with a knee injury, but it’d be surprising if he plays. That’ll mean Kirk is set to take on return duties against a Broncos unit that is allowing 15.7 yards per punt return.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris

The Jaguars rush defense has had some poor showings this season, but mostly against teams that run the ball effectively.

While the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles and 6-1 New York Giants both topped 200 rushing yards against the Jaguars, the Houston Texans are the only other that hit triple digits.

Keeping the Broncos’ subpar rushing attack in check will be crucial and Robertson-Harris should play a significant role in that. But at 6’5, he’s also a player who could present problems by getting in the throwing lanes of Russell Wilson, who stands 5’11.

So far this season, Robertson-Harris has two pass deflections. Getting a couple more Sunday would be helpful for the Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire