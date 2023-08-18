5 Jaguars players to watch in preseason vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars started off their preseason slate with a win against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Like the Cowboys, the Jaguars’ second preseason opponent, the Detroit Lions, plan to keep their starters on the sideline. While that could win another Jacksonville victory, those don’t mean much in August.

What’ll be more important are the performances of Jaguars players fighting for spots on the 53-man roster. Here are five to keep an eye on Saturday night in Detroit:

ILB Ventrell Miller

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have three inside linebackers to be excited about in Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma. The competition for fourth on the depth chart hasn’t been much to write home about.

Shaquille Quarterman and Caleb Johnson struggled to do much against the Cowboys’ pass attack and Miller was on the field for just 13 snaps.

If Miller is on the field more this week, it’d be good for the Jaguars to see him earn the roster spot that’s likely already his.

WR Parker Washington

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Washington may already be on the list of roster locks thanks to his intriguing skillset and special teams skills.

But if he hopes to see the field much as a rookie, Washington needs to show he’s ready for action. He caught just one pass for two yards last week and showed a little wiggle as a punt returner, but nothing that special.

With a handful of receivers in contention for a final roster spot, Washington needs to show why the Jaguars would be fools to let him hit the waiver wire.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no competition at the top of the quarterback depth chart, but the emergence of Nathan Rourke a week ago has made the No. 2 spot a little interesting.

Jacksonville probably doesn’t want to part with Beathard, a veteran with starting experience and comfort in the offense, but the former 49ers quarterback isn’t being afforded much room to breathe by Rourke.

Beathard needs a solid outing in Detroit to show the Jaguars that he’s the guy they want on the sideline if they ever need to turn to plan B.

OL Cooper Hodges

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh-round rookies don’t often have much of a shot at a roster spot, but Hodges is making quite a push.

The Appalachian State alum played a team-high 68 snaps in his preseason debut and held his own against the Cowboys.

With a few linemen banged up in camp, Hodges will probably get a ton of snaps against Detroit too. If he continues his impressive August, Hodges could make himself awfully difficult to cut.

OLB Jordan Smith

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Smith knows the stakes. After hardly playing as a rookie and missing his entire second season due to injury, the 2021 fourth-round pick is aware that time is running out for him to make an impact in Jacksonville.

In the preseason opener, Smith had a relatively strong showing against the Cowboys.

Smith is no lock to make the roster, but another good performance (and perhaps a sack) would go a long way toward earning him a spot.

