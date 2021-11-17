5 items of note from Lincoln Riley’s Iowa State presser

Oklahoma returns home to play host to Iowa State looking to get the taste of defeat out of its mouth quickly.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) have had their share of battles against the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) of late.

Iowa State beat Oklahoma in Ames in the teams’ first meeting last season, 37-30, before OU avenged that loss in the Big 12 championship game with a 27-21 win.

After dropping its first game of the season last week 27-14 against Baylor, Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley met with the media to revisit his team’s setback against the Bears and to preview the Cyclones.

Sorry, LSU

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates a defensive stop against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley poured a cool glass of water all over the idea that he would be filling LSU’s head coaching vacancy.

The Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber asked Riley to address his name being linked to the LSU opening and what it’s like handling that during the season.

“It’s nothing to handle. I mean, it’s pretty easy. I coach the University of Oklahoma football team. You guys know me. You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed,” Riley said.

Forget about connecting last week’s missed media sessions for Riley to any future media sessions in Baton Rouge. There’s no need to panic Oklahoma fans.

Missed offensive opportunities mid-game against Baylor were pivotal

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners jumps over the goal line to score a touchdown as JT Woods #22 and Terrel Bernard #2 of the Baylor Bears defend in the first half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Story continues

After its first two offensive drives against Baylor, there were opportunities that simply weren’t taken advantage of.

Over a four-series stretch that spanned from the tail end of the first quarter to the first offensive drive of the second half, Oklahoma scored one of its two touchdowns on the day as true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams capped a nine-play, 78-yard-drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

In that same stretch, though, the Sooners missed a pair of field goals after a seven-play, 33-yard-drive and after a nine-play, 52-yard-drive. Then, Williams opened up the second half by throwing his second interception of the afternoon on a pass he intended to send out of bounds.

It was these offensive drives that Riley felt got away from Oklahoma.

“We had four drives in a row where we’re rolling pretty good and we got seven points out of it. That was I think a big stretch. When we haven’t played well, typically it’s been kind of like that, that we’ve shot ourselves in the foot or haven’t played consistently enough. At times, we’ve been explosive kind of like we’re used to being. Need to play more consistent. I think the plays are there. We’ve got to make the plays,” Riley said.

In another low-possession game where Oklahoma had just 10 offensive series, that stretch was a big part of what doomed the Sooners.

Sequencing, sequencing, sequencing

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) celebrates making an interception against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a strange season for Oklahoma. When the defense has struggled, typically its offense has been terrific. When the offense has struggled, the defense has risen to the task.

So the story goes and earmuffs if you’ve heard this song before.

Rarely have the Sooners been able to have both sides of the football playing well at once. That was largely the case in the second half against Texas and pretty much the entirety of the game against Texas Tech. Outside of that, it’s been one side of the football or the other playing well at different times.

That was the story on Saturday against Baylor until it wasn’t. Oklahoma’s defense bailed them out after the Sooners’ offense repeatedly put that group into a tight spot for three quarters.

Then, the fourth quarter happened where Baylor was able to separate itself courtesy of a pair of touchdown drives that ended with Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon racing into the end zone on touchdown runs of five and 14 yards.

Riley responded with this when asked what one thing his team could do better to become the type of team he hopes it can be over these final few games.

“Our team to play more in sequence together. We’ve been maybe the best team I’ve ever been a part of at when one side of the ball is struggling that the other side of the ball has typically been lights out. Even for three quarters the other day we did again. That typically to me is the hardest thing to do in football. It’s like you’re constantly trying to regain momentum, which is hard to do. This team has been phenomenal at it. It’s the reason we won our first nine games,” Riley said.

Again, getting all three phases for Oklahoma to click at once in succession has been the tricky part.

“We have not been able to sustain momentum. Having a good special teams play and then a good offensive sequence, defensive sequence and really kind of getting on those runs that we’re accustomed to getting on. That would be it. I mean, for us, is when we do something positive like we’re doing a lot of, let’s sustain it and let’s be able to get on some of these runs and have a flurry of points and stops and positive plays. A lot of times in games that’s where you get a chance to separate yourself. That’s been a big point of emphasis here. We know that’s something as a football team that in some ways has held us back. If we can combine that with our ability to flip momentum that we’ve shown time and time again this year, then that’s when it can get really good,” Riley said.

Caleb Williams will start and Riley is confident he will play well

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Looking for an offensive spark, Riley replaced Caleb Williams and turned to his now-backup quarterback Spencer Rattler for several series on Saturday. Don’t expect that to be the case moving forward.

“Yeah, he’s going to start,” Riley said of Caleb Williams.

Any issues with Williams’ hand being stepped on haven’t been an issue this week either.

“Yeah, doing well. He’s been full-go this week. Doing well,” Riley said.

Riley expects Williams to bounce back from his most challenging start of the season. Williams completed just 9-of-18 passes for 142 yards and was intercepted twice.

“I think if you’re confident in what you do, then just because you don’t get the result that you want one time, that doesn’t change that if you’re truly confident in who you are and you truly believe in what you do, the people around you, the way you work. Confidence can’t be circumstantial. You either believe or you don’t. I believe I’ve got a room of guys that believe in themselves and believe in what they’re doing,” Riley said.

Riley noted that frustration set in for Williams against Baylor, but feels his quarterback will channel it into an experience to learn from.

“I mean, I’ve said it every week. I’ve said it when I’ve been up here and he’s thrown six touchdowns and everybody thinks he’s the greatest football player to ever walk the planet. Every situation for him right now is a learning experience. He’s growing, he’s learning and days like that honestly for his future and development can be more valuable than any of the really, really fun ones like we’ve had. I’m confident in him and the rest of our team will approach it like that,” Riley said.

Oklahoma isn't fooled by 6-4 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar (88) makes a catch as the Longhorns take on the Cyclones in Ames, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes-The Des Moines Register

Oklahoma is well aware of the challenge Iowa State presents on Saturday. Riley discussed that in his briefing with the media.

“They’ve been right in the middle of every single game. You could easily be talking about a team that’s got a record like ours right now. Easily. If we didn’t know this team as well as we know them and had the battles, you might worry about a team looking at the record and thinking maybe it’s just an average football team coming in here. This is not an average football team coming in. It’s not. We know what they’re about. We know the way that they’re coached, the way that they play. I think in a lot of ways one of the most talented teams that we’ll play all year. Without a doubt. On both sides of the ball. There’s a lot of talent on the film when you click on. We’ve been in too many battles with these guys to not have that respect,” Riley said.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

1

1

1

1