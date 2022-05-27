5 Iowa football kickoff times announced on the Hawkeyes’ 2022 schedule

After a 10-win campaign that included a Big Ten West division championship, there’s reason for optimism entering 2022 for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sure, quarterback Spencer Petras and Iowa’s passing offense needs its sorting out, but the defense returns star power that should keep the Hawkeyes in a position to once again be a factor in the Big Ten West and perhaps repeat within the division.

Naturally, the hope is that Iowa progresses enough offensively to where Hawkeye fans can dream bigger than just capturing the Big Ten West. In the meantime, there’s eternal optimism here about how the 2022 season might unfold and what’s in store for the Hawkeyes next season.

With that in mind, fans can now plan accordingly for five dates on Iowa’s 2022 schedule as kickoff times and television designations have been announced for the first three weeks of the season by the Big Ten Network, ESPN and FOX Sports. Several other select dates were unveiled as well.

Sept. 3, South Dakota State

Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP

Iowa opens up its 2022 season by hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Hawkeyes Wire’s Jacob Keppen took a look at what that matchup has in store for Iowa recently.

Now, it’s official that Iowa opens its season against South Dakota State at 11 a.m. CT on FS1 from inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are meeting South Dakota State for the first time in program history.

Sept. 10, Iowa State

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Game is officially set for 3 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network. Iowa has won the rivalry game six consecutive times. The Hawkeyes topped the Cyclones last season, 27-17.

In the win over Iowa State, Iowa forced four takeaways. It included three interceptions of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and one fumble by ISU running back Breece Hall, which Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell returned for a touchdown.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passed for just 106 yards, but he did find former Hawkeye wide receiver Charlie Jones on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson added a 4-yard touchdown run as well and Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak connected on a pair of field goals.

Story continues

It will be an Iowa State team that looks much different than it has over the past several seasons.

Sept. 17, Nevada

JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first-ever meeting between Iowa and Nevada will take place from Kinnick Stadium and round out the Hawkeyes’ nonconference schedule. It’s also set to air on the Big Ten Network and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT. Nevada is replacing star quarterback Carson Strong, but don’t sleep on the Wolfpack as a legitimate challenge in Iowa City.

Oct. 29, Northwestern

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Backup quarterback Alex Padilla took over for a banged-up Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives for the Hawkeyes in their 17-12 win at Northwestern last season. Goodson had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Hawkeyes added a 25-yard field goal from Shudak.

The Oct. 29 homecoming date for Iowa in 2022 sees the Hawkeyes welcoming in Northwestern to Kinnick Stadium. Now, fans can plan on either a 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the Wildcats. This is the one kickoff time that wasn’t completely ironed down and doesn’t have an official television designation yet either.

Nov. 25, Nebraska

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Iowa’s regular season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff time on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers seven consecutive times after scoring the final 22 points to rally and top Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, 28-21, in the 2021 season. Hopefully, the Heroes Trophy stays with the Hawkeyes once more and means another berth in the Big Ten championship game.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1