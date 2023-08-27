5 Instant Takeaways: Dolphins struggle vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE — The Dolphins struggled at the Jaguars on Saturday night.

They were steamrolled, for the most part.

After three quarters, it was Jaguars 31, Dolphins 12.

Doesn't matter. Doesn't count.

Onto the regular season.

Skylar Thompson, Connor Williams, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner had a few tough moments.

Salvon Ahmed, Jevon Holland, River Cracraft, Chris Brooks and Andrew Van Ginkel had a few good moments.

The NFL preseason is three games and we think two is the ideal length.

It's two weeks until Miami opens the real season at Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

But here are some takeaways from Saturday's contest:

Connor Williams snapping woes

Dolphins center Connor Williams had yet another high snap in the first quarter on Saturday.

This is a recurring problem for Williams, who had two in the previous preseason game.

This was a problem for Williams after he made the conversion from guard before last season, but he had seemed to work out it as last season progressed.

Williams is hoping for a new contract and who's to say if that is or is not weighing on his mind.

Earlier this week, Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry noted that this is only the second year Williams has been a full-time center.

Barry also noted that centers have to worry about setting up protections for the entire offensive line as well as about blocking 320-pound defensive tackles.

"Let's keep putting him in those situations in practice, so that he can work through it," Barry said.

Williams has to get this fixed.

Jevon Holland is a Pro Bowler

Jevon Holland forced a fumble of Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby in the first quarter, then he recovered it, preventing a touchdown.

Holland will fulfill his potential in Vic Fangio's safety-friendly defensive scheme.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the second quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Aside from Jalen Ramsey, it could be argued Holland has as much or more talent then fellow Dolphins defensive stalwarts Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

It would be surprising if Holland is not a Pro Bowler in his third NFL season.

Jevon Holland's potential stardom It will be unlocked by Dolphins DC Vic Fangio

Dolphins lose another challenge

The Dolphins challenged a catch by Calvin Ridley in the second quarter and they lost again.

Miami was terrible at challenges last season.

In his first season as head coach, Mike McDaniel was 1-4.

McDaniel needs some good advice from upstairs in 2023.

To be fair, it looked like Ridley did not get two feet down inbounds.

I suppose the replay official thought it was not clear and obvious.

What happened Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday

Dolphins, Salvon Ahmed, look good at RB

Do the Dolphins really need Jonathan Taylor?

Nah. I mean, at the right price, I get it.

But Miami has really good depth and really good talent at running back.

Jeff Wilson missed this game due to injury but Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed looked really good again.

De'Von Achane is banged up. But Ahmed reminded us of how he may be Achane Light.

"It doesn't surprise me," McDaniel told CBS at halftime. "(Ahmed) has an abundance of talent. He's honed in on what he wasn't good at, and he's become good at it."

Ahmed, who had a 42-yard run on Saturday night, has shown enough to deserve to be on the 53-man roster unveiled Tuesday.

He'll have to be, because if he isn't, he's likely to be snapped up by another team.

Dolphins dissed again! NFL.com excludes Fins from Top 9 NFL offenses

This & That

Christian Wilkins did not play as he continues contract negotiations with Miami. All involved hope that missing this practice and preseason action does not negatively impact him when the regular season starts... Isaiah Wynn started at left guard and it sure looks like he's in line to be the Dolphins' starting left guard, ahead of Liam Eichenberg... Robbie Chosen had a nice catch in the first quarter, but later failed to haul in a pass from Tua Tagovailoa near the goal line. Will Chosen be chosen ahead of River Cracraft as Miami's sixth receiver on Tuesday? This is a tough decision. Perhaps one or both are left off the 53 but later re-signed?... Dolphins S/CB Elijah Campell left with a lower-body injury. It seemed certain Campbell had a spot on Miami's roster. Could this open a roster spot for Trill Williams or Verone McKinley, each of whom can play both safety and corner?... Cam Smith was beaten for a 74-yard touchdown. That's what defensive coordinator Vic Fangio meant when he said Cam can't have those self-inflicted wounds and that he has to gain their trust. Will Vic avoid rookie in Game 1 and go with Eli Apple or Noah Igbinoghene as CB3?... Kendall Lamm has been solid as LT2 this summer. But what about RT2? And what about CB3? Could Miami add another veteran tackle or corner next week?... Tanner Connor returned to action for Miami... In the Dolphins' third preseason game, edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah ($17.2 million cap hit) and receiver Cedrick Wilson ($8 million cap hit) were in action in the third quarter. If you have the salary cap space and the need, maybe give Miami a call.

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com and follow him on social media platforms @schadjoe. Sign up for Joe's free weekly Dolphins Pulse Newsletter. Help support our work by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 5 Instant Takeaways: Dolphins struggle vs. Jaguars