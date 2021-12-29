5 impact players for the Tide in semifinal matchup with Cincinnati

The stage is set and the anticipation is mounting as Alabama and Cincinnati prepare to clash on New Year’s Eve in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Like most contests of this magnitude, a handful of plays made by a handful of players will go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Today we are going to look at five impact players for Alabama that I believe Crimson Tide fans need to be on the lookout for come Friday afternoon.

Let’s roll!

Byron Young, DL, 6'3" 292

Young has quietly had a really strong junior season for the Tide. Young is third on the team in tackles for loss with nine and also has a pair of sacks on the season.

Young will play an important role in slowing down Bearcat running back Jerome Ford on Friday.

Slade Bolden, WR, 5'11", 194

A lot has been made of the fact that Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie will be out for the remainder of the season and rightfully so. Metchie leads the team in receptions and is one of the vocal leaders of the team.

Everyone has an opinion on which young receiver will most likely step up in his absence. Will it be Traeshon Holden, Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall, or Javon Baker?

I believe the most simple solution is that Slade Bolden will likely see an increase in his targets. Bolden is a consistent player, who always seems to convert short third downs into first downs for the Tide.

Bolden could be in for a career day against the Bearcats.

Jordan Battle, DB, 6'1", 210

Battle has become a playmaking safety in his junior campaign. His pick-six against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game helped seal the Tide’s victory over the Bulldogs.

With starting corner Josh Jobe already out and the uncertainty of the availability of the other starting corner Jayln Armour-Davis, Battle will need to play assignment football against Cincinnati.

When Battle is where he is supposed to be, he can make some big-time plays for the Tide.

Jameson Williams, WR, 6'2", 189

Jameson Williams has become an unstoppable force for the Alabama offense. Williams is averaging over 21 yards per reception and is a big play waiting to happen.

Williams will need to help pick up some of the slack left by the injured John Metchie.

Bryce Young, QB, 6'0", 194

Big-time games are generally won by big-time quarterbacks. Fortunately for Alabama, they have their guy in Heisman winner Bryce Young.

In the SEC Championship Game against the best defense in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs, Young had a phenomenal performance finishing 26-44 for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

If Young can continue his elite play, Alabama should have no problem with the Bearcats.

Alabama and Cincinnati will hit the field on Friday, Dec. 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

