5 impact players for Jeff Brohm and Louisville football after 7 weeks of the 2023 season

No. 21 Louisville has had one of its best starts with a new coaching staff and 26 transfer players. The Cardinals opened with a 39-34 win over Georgia Tech. They climbed as high as No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after defeating then-No. 11 Notre Dame, 33-20, for the program's first 6-0 start since 2013.

Louisville's undefeated season ended Saturday night with a 38-21 loss against host Pitt, dropping the Cardinals six spots in the rankings. Despite the loss, the Cardinals are 6-1 for the first time since 2016. Returning players and newcomers have contributed to the team's success.

The Cardinals already are bowl eligible and have five games left in the regular season.

Here are five impact players for Louisville:

Jamari Thrash, WR

With a new cast of receivers, Jamari Thrash, a Georgia State transfer and Biletnikoff Award watch list honoree, emerged as Louisville’s top pass catcher. In his U of L debut against Georgia Tech, Thrash had seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He has 639 yards (10th most nationally) and six TDs (T-14th) on 39 catches. Thrash topped 100 yards receiving against Indiana (159) and Pitt (120). His 91.29 receiving yards per game is 17th best in the country.

Jawhar Jordan, RB

After waiting for his time last year, Jawhar Jordan was one of the known bright spots heading into the season. He has become one of the top running backs in the country. Despite sitting out most of the game against Pitt, the New York native is 13th in the country in rushing yards (661), fourth in yards per carry (7.4) and 20th in rushing yards per game (94.43). He’s also totaled nine touchdowns (8 rushing, 1 receiving) to go along with 174 yards on 10 catches and 63 yards on two kick returns for a total of 898 all-purpose yards, 16th most in the nation.

TJ Quinn, LB

Having lost all of its most experienced players, Louisville's linebacker room was clouded in uncertainty. TJ Quinn quickly alleviated the concerns, earning a starting spot and becoming the team’s leading tackler. Following in his father Terry’s footsteps, Quinn’s hard-hitting, aggressive style has produced 55 tackles, a fumble recovery, pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. He’s averaging 7.9 tackles per game but has had double-digit tackling performances over the past three games, including a career-high 12 against Pitt.

Quincy Riley, CB

A returning starter, Quincy Riley is the Cardinals' highest-graded defensive player and the nation’s 41st-highest-graded defensive back with an 81.9, per Pro Football Focus. He’s fifth on the team in tackles (29) and has seven pass breakups in nine passes defended. The South Carolina native had a game-ending interception against N.C. State and opened the game against Notre Dame with a pick a week later. The Fighting Irish game was also his best coverage performance, with a 79.4 grade for a season coverage grade of 80.6.

Special teams have been key in many Louisville wins this season, and Brock Travelstead has been the star. With the the loss of punter Mark Vassett, Travelstead has handled kickoffs, field goals, extra points and punting — all with efficiency. Travelstead made his first four field goals (33, 30, 22 and 38 yards) against Georgia Tech and set a school record with a 53-yard field goal that lifted Louisville over N.C. State on the road, 13-10. Travelstead is 10 of 14 on field goals and 27 for 27 on PATs, giving him 57 points, tied for 21st nationwide. He’s averaging 63.1 yards on kickoffs (with 17 touchbacks) and 39.8 yards on punts, placing six punts inside the 20-yard line.

