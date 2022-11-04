5 impact LSU players Alabama fans must know ahead of primetime matchup

Alabama and LSU are set to square off in a primetime matchup at night in Death Valley. There’s a lot on the line for both teams. The Tigers from Baton Rouge currently sit in second place in the SEC West, behind only the Crimson Tide.

This game has SEC championship implications, it has the potential to impact the College Football Playoff landscape.

After the loss to Tennessee, Alabama has been playing like a complete team.

In order to keep the national championship hopes alive, the Crimson Tide will have to take down LSU on the road, which won’t be an easy task. LSU has some stars on both sides of the ball that will have a direct impact on the outcome of this game.

Here are five we believe fans should know about before watching the SEC West matchup.

Jayden Daniels (The passer)

Jayden Daniels has hit his stride in this offensive scheme and is wreaking havoc on opposing secondaries. He’s completing nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown for 1,812 yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception on the year. Daniels is averaging almost eight yards per passing attempt.

Jayden Daniels (The ball carrier)

Jayden Daniels leads his team in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and it’s not even close. Let me put this into perspective for you by comparing his numbers to that of Josh Williams, the team’s starting running back:

Rushing attempts: Daniels (113), Williams (66)

Rushing Yards: Daniels (524), Williams (305)

Rushing TDs: Daniels (9), Williams (4)

Malik Nabers, WR

Jayden Daniels has a clear favorite target. Malik Nabers has 36 receptions on the 2022 season, compared to the next-highest of 27. Nabers has turned those catches into a team-leading 455 yards (an average of 12.6 yards per catch) and a single touchdown.

Jaray Jenkins, WR

If Malik Nabers is Daniels’s favorite target overall, Jaray Jenkins is the go-to target in the end zone. Jenkins has 20 catches for just under 300 yards on the season, but leads the team with a whopping five touchdown receptions.

BJ Ojulari, EDGE

BJ Ojulari is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and his high level of play backs that up. So far in 2022, Ojulari has 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss and a team-leading four sacks. Alabama’s offensive line has looked solid in recent weeks, but Ojulari will certainly test the unit charged with protecting the reigning Heisman-winning quarterback.

