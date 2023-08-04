5 ‘ifs’ that have to go right for Oklahoma to be a contender in 2023

Fall camp has officially started, and preparation is underway for the start of the 2023 season. Team 129 is laying the groundwork for what they hope to become this year.

No matter what you read, there are mixed emotions about how the season will go. Some think last year was a fluke. So many things worked against them from a poor roster to a first-time head coach to the ball just not bouncing their way.

Some people think last year is a sign of what’s to come. “The Sooners will become the Nebraska Cornhuskers” of theSEC” is a familiar refrain. Or “Brent Venablesis way over his head.”

I tend to lean toward the former but we’ll all find out this season. While they may not be a title contender just yet, ESPN’s Bill Connelly shared five “ifs” for the Sooners (ESPN+) for them to become contenders this year.

If ... recent star recruits shine in the skill corps.

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

It speaks to OU’s reputation that the Sooners can have top-20 title odds after going 6-7. But five of their losses came by one score — they’re not that far away. But with last year’s leading rusher and top two receivers gone, a Sooners’ leap will require players such as running backJovantae Barnes and receiversJalil Farooq,Jayden Gibson and freshmanJaquaize Pettaway to live up to recent blue-chip rankings. – Connelly, ESPN

This is a big “if” but one the Sooners need to have happen. It’s hard to expect a lot from true a freshman like Pettaway. However, it’s time for the sophomores and even third-year players in Farooq’s case to step up, take advantage of an opportunity and make plays.

If ... Bill Bedenbaugh's still got it

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners line was excellent last year — 12th in pressure rate allowed, third in blown block rate. But three starters are gone, including all-conference left tackleAnton Harrison. Bedenbaugh, one of the nation’s best line coaches, has some work to do. – Connelly, ESPN

This is one I’m not worried about at all. Bill Bedenbaugh is arguably the best offensive line coach in all of college football, and I have no doubt he’ll have them ready to roll.

If ... transfers are the answer for the D-line

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Head coach Brent Venables’ first Oklahoma defense ranked 70th in rushing success rate allowed and 98th in sack rate. Venables brought in six transfer linemen, led by endTrace Ford (Oklahoma State) and big tackleDa’Jon Terry (Tennessee), plus two linebackers. Will this start looking like a Venables defense at some point? – Connelly, ESPN

It’s no secret the defensive line was the weakness of the team a year ago. That’s why the coaching staff really worked to attack it both in the portal and through the recruiting class. When you land a transfer, they are there for a reason, whether they underperformed at their previous spot or injuries. Can this staff get the most out of them, though? That isn’t necessarily the case with Bothroyd and McCullough come to Oklahoma after strong 2022 seasons.

How much the defensive front improves will determine how much the defense improves in 2023.

If ... recent star recruits shine in the secondary

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite losing six of 10 defensive backs with more than 150 snaps, Venables added only one transfer DB. If the pass defense holds up, it could be because of blue-chip sophomoresRobert Spears-Jennings andGentry Williams and/or freshmen likePeyton Bowen. – Connelly, ESPN

We’ve talked about this before. This secondary has a chance to be really good. They are deep but they need some of the young guys to step up whether that’s first-year players or players who have been here a year. I’d bet they do.

If ... culture kicks in

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

After six straight years in the SP+ top 10, OU slipped to 12th inLincoln Riley’s last season and 20th in Venables’ first. The defense has played at a top-30 level only once in the last nine years. The standard is slowly slipping, and Venables, who spent a decade with master culture builderDabo Swinney atClemson, needs to rectify that immediately. – Connelly, ESPN

Listen, we knew this would take time. No one knew how bad it was when Riley left, but they got a glimpse of that last year. Culture is so important, and many believe Venables is the guy to turn it around.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire