5 ideal trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been the center of trade talks as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. He has spent the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos after being drafted No. 15 by the franchise in 2020. The organization could now be looking to move on from Jeudy.

Upon entering the league, Jeudy played a vital role in the Broncos’ offense. He has hauled in 114 receptions for 1,709 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It is also worth mentioning that he has caught passes from several different quarterbacks in his career, none of which have been able to meet expectations.

Jeudy hasn’t been able to create chemistry during his professional career due to the various coaches as well. It could be good for Jeudy to have a change of scenery and a new quarterback. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five ideal trade destinations for Jeudy.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been in desperate need of playmakers ever since Davante Adams’ departure. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled to find any rhythm on offense with virtually an entirely new wide receiver corps. With another year of control on his contract, the Packers could use Jeudy to change the trajectory of the franchise. A tandem of Rodgers and Jeudy would easily become one of the best in the entire league.

New York Giants

The Giants have been a surprise so far this season. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has his squad playing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm through the first seven weeks of the season. The Giants have also done so without three top wide receivers in Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kenny Golladay. Fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones has shown a lot of promise and could immediately benefit from having Jeudy at wide receiver. It is also worth mentioning that Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2019 during Jeudy’s junior season.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are just a handful of mistakes being taken away from a flawless record. However, the team finds itself with a 4-3 record. Up to this point, the primary receiving targets have been wide receiver Devin Duvernay and tight end Mark Andrews. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Jeudy are both from the south Florida area and have worked out with each other in the offseason. Jackson to Jeudy sounds pretty catchy to me.

Tennessee Titans

After struggling to begin the season, the Titans have seemed to find their stride on both sides of the ball. One area where Tennessee could use some reinforcements is the wide receiver position. Wide receiver Treylon Burks is still on the injured reserve and no one has taken the reigns as the primary receiving target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jeudy would get a lot of targets and could be the missing piece that the Titans have been longing for. I think this fit would be good for both parties.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could look to add another playmaker alongside wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beyond Hill and Waddle, the team has a few players capable of making plays, but no true threat. Cedric Wilson hasn’t shown much. If they wanted some quick chemistry between a play-making wide receiver and quarterback, Jeudy is the perfect fit. During college, he played with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The two were very influential to the Tide’s success and could continue that in Miami Gardens. The organization has reportedly reached out as well.

