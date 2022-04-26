5 ideal NFL landing spots for Brian Robinson in the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday evening and several former members of the Crimson Tide are expected to hear their names called sometime during the draft festivities.

One such player is the former star running back Brian Robinson Jr., who led the Crimson Tide in rushing yards during the 2021 season with 1,343 yards.

Robinson is a bruising back standing at 6 feet 2 inches and 225 pounds. While he isn’t likely to be a home run threat, Robinson’s patience in the hole and great finishing ability makes him a tremendous goal-line threat.

During his final season with Alabama, Robinson displayed his improved pass-catching ability, hauling in 35 receptions for 296 yards.

Currently, Robinson is projected to be a mid-round draft selection so I thought we could take a look at some of the ideal landing spots for the Tuscaloosa native.

San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have a handful of running backs on their roster currently, but none that really move the needle. While Robinson may not go right in and earn a starting position, he could very well become a reliable backup option or a situational player rather quickly.

Houston Texans

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t many teams around the NFL that have more team needs than the Houston Texans and the need for a running back is certanly there. If selected by the Texans, Robison would be in prime position to take the starting job.

Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Unlike the Texans, there aren’t many holes in the Buffalo Bills roster. Quarterback Josh Allen is one of the stars of league and all that is missing from the Bills offense is a consistent runner out of the backfield. The Bills hold the No. 89 pick and there is a chance that Robinson is still there. If so, the Bills would be making a mistake by not taking him.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a rebuild after sending star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Rashaad Penny finished the 2021 season strong, but the Seahawks need a trustworthy backup. Selecting Robinson in the third or fourth round would be a smart move for the organization.

New York Jets

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The New York Jets hope to have their quarterback of the future in second-year player Zach Wilson. Fellow second-year player Michael Carter was solid for the Jets in 2021, but upgrading its backfield in the middle of draft would be the smart move.

