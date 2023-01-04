5 ideal NFL draft destinations for QB Bryce Young

Despite never winning a national championship as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Bryce Young leaves Tuscaloosa as the greatest to ever spin the pigskin. From day one the expectations for Young were through the moon, yet, he always found a way to exceed them.

On Monday, Young officially declared for the NFL draft, as we all sadly anticipated. In his final game with the Crimson Tide, he left a memorable impression by going 15/21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-20 drubbing of the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will likely hear his name come off the board first in April’s 2023 NFL draft, but here are the top five most likely landing spots for Bryce.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are the clear front-runners to land Bryce’s services as the team currently holds the top pick in the draft and is in dire need of a franchise quarterback. If selected to Houston, Young would have the opportunity to team up with former Alabama teammate John Metchie III.

Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

To the surprise of many NFL fans, the Seattle Seahawks are in a win and get in position to make the playoffs despite trading star quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. Regardless, the Seahawks likely don’t see a true future with Geno Smith and may look to upgrade in the draft. Seattle currently holds the No. 3 pick as a result of the Wilson trade.

Indianapolis Colts

Nobody in the NFL has been worse at the quarterback position than the Indianapolis Colts over the last five years, and they will certainly address the need in the draft. Colts fans have been through the wringer as they have watched their team bounce from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger to Nick Foles. Bryce would provide the stability this organization needs, and they do have some pieces to work with.

Las Vegas Raiders

After benching veteran quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the regular season, it seems as if the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the market for a new quarterback and especially a cheap one like a rookie. The Raiders would be a sneaky good landing spot for Bryce with weapons such as Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers currently have the No. 9 overall selection in the draft and they are another team to keep an eye on. Sam Darnold has played well for the Panthers to close the season, but after firing their head coach mid-season it seems like they are headed to a fresh start all around.

