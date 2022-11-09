5 Huskies Oregon needs to look out for in Northwest rivalry game

This is shaping up to be one of the bigger Oregon-Washington games in quite some time.

The Ducks are trying to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and Washington would like nothing better than to crush those hopes. At 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference action, the Huskies still have a chance to sneak into the Pac-12 title game next month.

Like Oregon, the Dawgs have been bolstered by a senior transfer quarterback that has played a lot better than originally thought. All of that should equal a good game.

Here are five different Huskies the Ducks will be sure to key in on as gameday preparations go on this week. If Oregon can hold down these five players, the good guys will go home happy and the Huskies can go back to Seattle with their proverbial tails between their legs.

QB Michael Penix, Jr.

Indiana isn’t known for its football program and when the Hoosiers quarterback announced he was transferring to Washington, not many people thought much of it. Now we know it should have been a big story in the offseason because Michael Penix, Jr. has been great for the Huskies.

He has completed 66 percent of his passes and he leads the conference averaging 359 yards a game. Penix has thrown for 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

WR Rome Odunze

With all of those passing yards, someone has to be on the receiving end and many times, that is sophomore Rome Odunze. The former Nevada High School Player of the Year leads Washington with 57 catches, 858 yards (15 ypc), six touchdowns and 107 yards per game.

His biggest game came against Arizona just two weeks ago. Odunze caught nine passes for 169 yards and scored twice. That was the last of four straight games of over 100 yards receiving. Odunze rebounded last week with seven catches for 102 yards against the Beavers. No doubt, Odunze will be Christian Gonzalez’s assignment.

DE Bralen Trice

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end leads the Huskies with 6.5 sacks. Washington has 26 sacks as a team. Oregon has allowed one sack all season. Something’s got to give.

Trice was named the Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week following the win at California, where he had five tackles, 2.5 for loss, including two quarterback sacks.

Safety Alex Cook

Senior Alex Cook leads the Huskies with 59 tackles and is a big why Washington has allowed just under 240 yards through the air. Cook has already surpassed the number of tackles (46) from last season.

OL Jaxson Kirkland

A Pac-12 First-Team performer from last season, Jaxson Kirkland is on the Outland Trophy Preseason Watchlist for the nation’s top offensive lineman. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder from Portland missed the first three games due to injury, but has been a stalwart on that O-line since the Stanford game Sept. 24.

