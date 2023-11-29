5 Huskies the Oregon Ducks need to stop in Pac-12 title game

When Oregon first played Washington, we identified the five Huskies the Ducks needed to stop in order to come out victorious. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out too well as Oregon suffered its only loss of the season.

So instead of going through the usual suspects from Seattle, we have identified five more Husky players that the Ducks can’t let sneak up on them to win.

Those big names such as quarterback Michael Penix and receiver Rome Odunze obviously can’t be ignored or Oregon will go down in a big way. For Washington, it might be someone such as Patrick Herbert they don’t want to come out of the blue and have a big game. They can ask Arizona State how that worked out.

Here are five other Huskies Oregon can’t let have big days in order to become the last Pac-12 football champions.

Safety Dominique Hampton

Hampton leads the Huskies in tackles and as a safety, that’s probably not a good thing for them. It means teams are able to get to the third level with the ball. But he does have two interceptions and is a good pass defender. For Oregon’s sake, the Ducks are hoping Hampton has more tackles than pass breakups and doesn’t have an interception.

Stats in first game vs Oregon: 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup

EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui

After watching his story on ESPN Gameday, it’s difficult not to root for the kid. He lost his father before the USC game and has been playing in his honor since. ZTF has 26 tackles, five for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Even though he’s a Husky, you can root for him after the Pac-12 title game.

Stats in first game vs Oregon: 1 tackle

WR/KR Germie Bernard

The sophomore transfer from Michigan State has proven to be a dangerous kick returner as well as an adequate receiver in a room full of superstars. Bernard still has 26 catches and a touchdown. As a kick returner, he averages 23.3 yards a return and a long of 51. Needless to say, Oregon can’t allow any big plays on special teams because the offense is too good to give it a short field.

Stats in first game vs Oregon: 2 returns for 49 yards with a long of 32. He also completed a pass for 14 yards.

EDGE Bralon Trice

Trice has turned himself into one of the top defensive linemen in the conference. He has 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The Duck offensive line needs to account for him at all times.

Stats in first game vs Oregon: 5 tackles

RB Dillon Johnson

Michael Penix and those receivers are hard enough to stop even when the defense is concentrating on the pass only. But Johnson averages 104 yards a game and keeps opposing defenses off-balance. Oregon would like to stop the run, make the Huskies one-dimensional, and take its chances.

Stats in first game vs Oregon: 100 yards rushing and a touchdown

